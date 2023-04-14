OpenAI CEO denies development of GPT-5

Artificial intelligence (AI) is a hot topic in the world of technology, with debates about its safety and potential to change life as we know it. Recently, OpenAI was rumored to be developing its successor to GPT-4, called GPT-5. However, in a discussion about the threats posed by AI systems, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman confirmed that the company currently is not training GPT-5.

The AI ​​safety controversy

The news comes amid growing concern in the industry about the safety of AI. A group of renowned experts and scientists has issued an open letter urging AI companies to halt development of systems more powerful than GPT-4 until security concerns are addressed. While some in the industry have backed the idea, others have criticized it for failing to take into account the technical complexities involved in developing AI.

Altman echoed this criticism, noting that the letter “lacked most of the technical subtlety about where we need the pause.” He also emphasized that OpenAI is not currently training GPT-5, and “we won’t for a while.” However, he clarified that the company is still working on improving the capabilities of GPT-4, and that there are many security issues that need to be addressed.

The fallacy of version numbers

Altman’s denial about the development of GPT-5 also highlights a broader issue in the AI ​​security debate: the difficulty of measuring and tracking progress. Version numbers are often thought of as a measure of progress, but this can be misleading.

The idea that numbered upgrades reflect definite, linear improvements in capability is an illusion that has been nurtured in the world of consumer technology for years. This is because numbers assigned to new phones or operating systems aspire to the rigors of version control, but are really just marketing tools. “Of course the iPhone 13 is better than the iPhone 12,” says the logic of this system. “The number is bigger, therefore the phone is better.”

This logic is often applied to AI systems as well, which can lead to confusion. Just because OpenAI isn’t currently developing GPT-5 doesn’t mean the company isn’t working on other AI capabilities that raise security concerns. Instead of focusing on version numbers, we should be focusing on the actual capabilities of the AI ​​and how they may change over time.

A relief for AI security?

Although the news that OpenAI is not currently developing GPT-5 may seem like a relief to those concerned about AI security, there is still a lot of work to be done in this field. AI development is an ongoing process and current systems remain imperfect and require improvement. Additionally, AI is being used more and more in a variety of fields, which means that AI security is more important than ever.

It is important to address AI security concerns effectively to ensure that the technology is used responsibly and safely. Experts have highlighted the importance of effective AI governance, including a focus on transparency, accountability and ethics. Strong regulations are also needed to ensure that AI systems are safe and accountable.