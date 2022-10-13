Open Source: Depot for code exchange in EU administration is online​

The EU Commission has started the open source repository code.europa.eu with over 100 projects. It aims to promote the open development of software.

Without much ado, the EU Commission has put the open source development platform code.europa.eu into regular operation. The Director General for Informatics, Veronica Gaffey, announced the launch of the open source depot two weeks ago at a conference of the think tank Open Forum Europe and the Czech Council Presidency. The platform should facilitate “the joint development, exchange and reuse of solutions for European public services”.

- Advertisement -

“We have established a central code repository which I can now publicly announce,” said Gaffey at the event. Right from the start, 100 projects and 150 developers were on the platform. However, the Commission’s open source program office is working hard to integrate more. The focus is on projects by the Commission and other EU institutions, but also “in Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and elsewhere in the EU”.

“Outdated, complicated and bureaucratic”

“In December of last year, we eliminated an outdated, complicated, and bureaucratic process that prevented us from sharing open source,” said Gaffey. Now all project managers in the EU committees who want to share free software with others are free to do just that. At the same time, the administrative manager referred to the Commission’s desire not only to use open source, but also to increasingly develop it itself. We want to get more involved in the scene.

A legislative proposal for more interoperability in Europe is in the making. This should support the digital transformation of the public sector and recognize the importance of open source. It builds heavily on the knowledge of the Open Source Observatory, an information hub for the development and use of free software in EU public services.

The use of open source software in the Commission is constantly increasing, Gaffey reported. This includes 70 percent of the servers, the use of Drupal for all websites and the widespread use of free software in internal development projects. Open source is now often preferred or even required for large projects such as the “Next Generation Internet” initiative and the middleware cloud project Simple.

European Public Licence

- Advertisement -

The EU initiative Joinup writes that the European Public License (EUPL) 1.2 should be used as the main license for new source code on the platform. The EUPL has been adapted to European law and is compatible with version 2 of the more well-known GNU General Public License (GPL). Code added to existing projects will use the same license as before. The Dynamic Discovery Client, for example, is licensed under the GNU Lesser General Public License (LGPL), while PHP projects use a BSD license.

The Federal Ministry of the Interior only recently made the comparable platform Open CoDE available in this country. It consists of a self-operated instance of the popular web-based version management GitLab. The Open Source Business Alliance and the association of municipal IT service providers Vitako gave the impetus for the repository two years ago, promoting the planned archive as a “place for public code”.

