Open source app developer for Android wants to launch his alternative mobile

While most mobile users will use their drives for the most common tasks, there are segments of mobile users that are much more specific.

In this regard, although they can be adapted to any of the models on the market, they can also opt for less conventional models from smaller brands but which offer aspects that they demand and cannot be found as standard in the models of the main brands. brands.



For this reason, there are more specific mobile brands, including brands that have privacy-focused models on the market, to which the open source application developer Simple Mobile Tools will soon join, specializing in alternative applications for Android compared to conventional applications.

For enthusiasts of the open source world

One of its developers, called Tibbbi on Reddit, announces on this platform that his company will soon launch a phone model focused on privacy, called Simple Phone, where obviously all the software will be open source, including the full Pro versions.

We have some exciting news today, we will launch our phone soon! Obviously it will have our fully unlocked apps pre-installed, what other apps would you like to have in there? We don’t want to add any bloatware, but I guess everyone uses a browser and probably an email client, right? Any suggestions for those or other apps? They must be open source, since the entire device will be focused on privacy. Stay tuned for more details!

However, as it says, at the moment they do not have a browser and email client, so users are asked for open source options that they can integrate as they do not have an equivalent developed by themselves.

This model will also be devoid of bloatware and will only offer applications that are solely of interest to users.

But the situation is not going to be easy, since there have also been some other small brands that have wanted to target users who want a mobile focused on privacy or that includes only open source applications.

In any case, it will be interesting to see how it fits into a market against existing companies, such as Fairphone and its Pine64.

For now, the configuration of the mobile phone that they will launch on the market has not transpired, but it will be interesting to follow the evolution and if, for example, F-Droid were to integrate as an open source application market, as we can suppose.

If it hits the market, open source enthusiasts will already have an option that they can use against the options of the main brands.

Via: 9to5Google