Open any link and decide at the time the browser to…

just as it sounds, with Browsersaurus you can decide with which browser to open a link of a web page. If you already have a default browser but at the last minute you don’t want to open a page with that browser, change it and decide thanks to this trick.

Do you have multiple browsers? Browsersaurus is for you

A very useful tool for any web user who has several browsers installed on Mac. For developers, researchers and users who depend 100% on web pages to carry out their day to day. Browsersaurus will take the role of new default browser. Clicking on any link will bring up a menu showing the web browsers available to open the page.

If you are one of those people who copy and paste links in different browsers, with Browsersaurus you will avoid doing that for the rest of your days on the internet. Best of all, it is a free option thanks to the developer who has shared this idea on Github.

Let’s see what is the process to install it now on your Mac

A few clicks to make decisions to open one or multiple pages

As we mentioned earlier, Browsersaurus will take the role of the default browser. If you just want to try this feature, don’t worry, you can choose Chrome, Safari, Firefox, Opera, etc. as your ideal browser later.

The first thing is download the app here on Github

Depending on your architecture (ARM or x64) you will have to click on the corresponding download

It’s a quick process, just unzip the file, open the app and indicate that Browsersaurus will be your new default browser. You can donate to the developer or donate later.

You can donate to the developer or donate later. Now click on a link from Notes, to cite an example, and check the magic

Works for (almost) all browsers and apps that handle URLs

It does not matter the browser or the app where you are viewing the URL, Browsersaurus makes everything easier. If you use 2, 3 or more browsers, with this utility you will be able to open web pages at the moment without having to copy and paste the addresses themselves in different browsers.

Remember that if you want to return to normal you have to reconfigure the browser you had as default. You can do it in System Preferences in the General section.

Did you like how this app works? Did you already know her? Tell us in the comment box what you think about Browsersaurus. Remember that at iOSMac we tell you the latest news from Apple, opinion articles, tutorials and tricks (like this one), compilations, analyzes and much more.