Oops! iOS 17 beta, watchOS 10 and macOS Sonoma accidentally released by Apple

iOS 17 was announced yesterday by Apple during WWDC, but the system should be released in beta for users only in July. It should, because someone in the development sector at the Cupertino company apparently “pressed the wrong button” and released this and other updates today.

The new version was pointed out by some registered users as developers to receive the beta version of iOS with several iPhone models including even the iPhone X, which will not be updated to iOS 17.

I’m also seeing it on an iPhone X as well. pic.twitter.com/B1mFHbxbv9

One of the users was Connor Jewiss, who even shared a screenshot showing that the update was available and weighs in at 5.75GB. In the notes it is mentioned that this version should only be installed on devices dedicated to the development of the system, still in closed beta.

In this way, we do not recommend that you download iOS 17 on your iPhone if you encounter the same warning, as this version is still early and may contain several problems, in addition to blocking your cell phone permanently if something goes wrong.

In addition to iOS 17, Apple also accidentally released watchOS 10 and macOS Sonoma even to users not participating in Apple’s paid developer program.

According to Engadget, Apple has already fixed the problem and only the beta versions of iOS 16.5, watchOS 9.6 and macOS 13.4 are available to the public.

The stable versions of iOS 17, watchOS 10 and macOS Sonoma should be released from September or October, when the iPhone 15 line should be released.