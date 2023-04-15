5G News
Onyx Boox Tab X review: sometimes size does matter when it comes to ereaders

Onyx Boox Tab X review: sometimes size does matter when it comes to ereaders

Onyx Boox Tab X review

The Onyx Boox Tab X is admittedly a very niche product – it’s an A4-sized e-paper writing tablet, which translates to a 13.3-inch screen. So unless you’re a magazine editor or a researcher looking to go completely paperless, there are more portable ereaders and digital note takers out there that would be a lot cheaper too.

But I am a magazine editor, and being able to look at the pages in PDF format on a large screen that fits it all and lets me add my notes in the margins… now that’s really helpful. Granted magazines are all about color and pictures, so despite seeing the images in black and white, I haven’t found that to be an issue as I’m typically concentrating on editing the copy while doing a final read of the pages.

