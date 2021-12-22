OnlyFans CEO and founder resigns

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

The OnlyFans founder and CEO Tim Stokely, has resigned from his post after just over six years in office. OnlyFans is a payment platform that allows users to have a more intimate and direct contact with their favorite artists and content creators, and was founded in London in 2015. From what has been learned, Stokely has made this decision for own initiative, and will continue to be part of the company as a director.

His successor in office will be Ami Gan, who was the director of communication and marketing of the company so far. This movement at the top of OnlyFans comes in the last week of a troubled year for the company.

This past summer, the company assured that its purpose was to eradicate from the platform sexually explicit content Since the 1st of october. However, and after only one week, OnlyFans was forced to rectify and accept the publication of this pornographic content.

His attempt to ban this type of content generated a stir and protest from many of the content creators. This led to a debate on the platform’s business model, how to make money, and the reasons for the change in publishing policy. A significant number of content creators have focused their activity on OnlyFans as a source of income, and the measure in question put their livelihoods at risk.

At first, OnlyFans justified its decision by referring to the banks and investment funds that participated in the company, as they did not want to be related to pornographic content. After the change in the presidency of the company, OnlyFans has not detailed if it will change its policy regarding this type of content.

