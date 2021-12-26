OnlyFans between another controversy and the appointment of a new CEO

During the month of August, a controversy broke out with OnlyFans that even involved an announcement to ban adult content, which was later not applied. There was also a report leaked by the BBC indicating the allegations for the publication of material of minors and related to abuse. However, after backing down on the announcement and singling out the banks, the case seemed to cool down, at least until this week when OnlyFans has appointed a new CEO.

OnlyFans founder Tom Stokely resigned this week and the position will be filled by Amrapali Gan, until now the company’s Head of Communications.

OnlyFans and its new CEO amid another controversy

Before Stokely’s resignation, a case was presented with the platform that can be considered serious. Within OnlyFans there is the possibility of chatting with the creators paying the amount established for it. However, it was discovered that thousands of users have actually been talking to workers at the Unruly agency that manages the accounts of many creators. On the one hand, it is a significant privacy problem considering that the conversations are of an intimate nature.

Additionally, we have a group of people paying to chat with someone and it is really a third party posing as the creator.

Despite all this, Stokely’s farewell message after his resignation indicates that it has been by his own decision, with a view to facing new rest. It does not seem to have to do with the controversies that have arisen, also considering that he will remain as a director of the company. Likewise, he commented that he will pass the baton to Amrapali Gan as the new CEO of OnlyFans.

Gan joined OnlyFans during the previous year as Director of Marketing and Communications. Previously, he served in PepsiCo’s marketing department and later served as Vice President of Marketing at the Cannabis Cafe in Los Angeles. The remains present as the new CEO of OnlyFans involve navigating the turbulent sea that the company has been facing since August. However, we will have to wait for what the company will bring with its new address for next year.