OnlyFans, accused of boycotting influencers who work for other websites

By: Brian Adam

Date:

OnlyFans is a paid platform that allows users to have a more intimate following, in a private setting with their favorite artists. As revealed by a journalistic investigation by the BBC, OnlyFans has been accused of having a “blacklist”. This has been used to boycott influencers and content creators who work for competing platforms.

FanCentro, an adult content website, has denounced OnlyFans for boycotting some of its content creators

A series of legal documents, to which they have had access BBC journalistswould prove that OnlyFans secretly controls a company dedicated to boycott the accounts of content creators who work for other platforms. To do this, said company hosted the information of these influencers in a database on terrorist groups.

The investigation ensures that representatives of OnlyFans have paid bribes to company employees contracted to execute this irregularity. OnlyFans has declared to be aware of this investigation, but has denied the facts.

One of the companies allegedly affected by these boycott practices is FanCentro, an American adult content website. The company has presented in the United States a complaint against the owner of OnlyFans, Leonid Radvinsky, and against the company that receives the payments made to the platform, Fenix ​​Internet LLC.

FanCentro maintains in its complaint that OnlyFans has carried out a systematic campaign to harm the websites of the competition. The platform has denounced that much of the content uploaded by its creators has appeared in an international database for the fight against terrorism.

At the moment in which a profile enters this database, a technological system is put into operation aimed at stopping the dissemination of these alleged images that extol terrorism. This practice has led up to 18 FanCentro content creators to see their accounts suspended on the platform itself, as well as on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat.

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

