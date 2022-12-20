Only Twitter Blue subscribers will be able to decide on the future of Twitter policies

The changes announced on Twitter continue under the command of Elon Musk.

As reported by the owner of the platform, voting on the main decisions to be made regarding the policies of the social network will be restricted to paying Twitter Blue subscribers.

- Advertisement -

Twitter Blue subscribers will be the only ones able to vote on the platform’s policy changes, according to Elon Musk

After Musk assured that all controversies regarding the social network’s policies will be resolved in the future through surveys, respecting popular decisions, Kim Dotcom warned that the presence of bots on the platform could distort the results of these queries. Subsequently, the businessman received a suggestion from Unfiltered Boss, a Twitter Blue subscriber who proposed that only subscribers to this program have a vote on upcoming changes to the platform’s policies.

Their replywhich was one of the first tweets published by Elon Musk after the closure of the survey calling for his resignation as CEO of Twitter, was positive about the proposal, noting that “Twitter will make that change”.

In the query closed yesterday, about 10 million users, or 57.5% of voters, indicated they favored Musk stepping down as CEO of Twitter. Although the owner of the platform promised to respect the result of this survey, he has not yet raised the name of a possible successor or otherwise publicly addressed this situation.

- Advertisement -

On the same social network, Musk has received different offers to succeed him as the general manager of Twitter, even for free. However, specifying details about the current situation of this panorama, the owner of the platform he pointed what “Nobody who can really keep Twitter alive wants the job,” emphasizing that at the moment there is no successor for his position.

It should be noted that since his arrival at the command of the company, Musk warned that Twitter is at risk of bankruptcy. Since then, after a major downsizing, he’s instituted a back-and-forth work schedule, reinstated some suspended accounts, announced policy changes and even found himself embroiled in a few controversies with advertisers the likes of Apple.