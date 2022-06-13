Only OnePlus “Pro” models will carry the Alert Slider switch

Yesterday we got to see some renders created from leaks of the upcoming OnePlus 10T. The images we saw are missing something: OnePlus’s iconic Alert Slider slider switch.

This switch is something that the company launched in the Android world – it has been present in the iPhone for a long time – and that it has maintained ever since.

This switch has been a staple of OnePlus phones, and was missed by some when the company started releasing affordable Nord N phones. This was understandable as they were rebranded Oppo models.

But what about the OnePlus 10T? Apparently, it will start a new trend: from now on, only OnePlus Pro flagships will feature an Alert Slider switch, according to prolific leaker Yogesh Brar via Twitter.

OnePlus’ high-end non-Pro phones won’t have it anymore, and neither will the upcoming Nord.

Also, according to the same rumour, some of Oppo’s future flagships will come with an Alert Slider switch, borrowing the feature from the sister brand.