Only on Blue: Twitter now charges for two-factor authentication via SMS

Twitter announced this week that will make two-factor authentication (2FA) via SMS exclusive to Blue subscribersits subscription service that allows access to different functions and reduces the amount of ads displayed for R$ 42/month. According to a post made on his blog on Wednesday (15), users who have this security feature turned on, but do not subscribe to the social network’s paid service, will have to deactivate it by March 20, 2023. Free accounts users who never enabled two-factor authentication will no longer be able to do so.

SMS Two-Factor Authentication adds a layer of security when logging in by requiring the user to enter their phone number, receive a code via text message and enter it in the appropriate field to access their account. Only 2.6% of social network members use 2FA, and of the total, more than 74% used the SMS method. - Advertisement - According to Twitter, cases have been observed where the Two-Factor Authentication Exploited by “Rogue Actors”and for that reason, it will become an exclusive feature for Blue plan subscribers. While historically a popular form of two-step authentication, we’ve unfortunately seen the phone number method used — and abused — by malicious actors. So, starting today, we will not allow accounts to use 2FA text messages unless they are a Twitter Blue subscriber. twitter

In addition to text messages, there are two other forms of two-step authentication that will remain free on Twitter. The second most popular method is using authentication apps such as Google Authenticator, iOS AutoFill, and 1Password. The third, not so famous, is the use of security keys, such as the YubiKey 5. “We encourage non-subscribed users to consider using an authentication app or security key,” the company said on its official blog.

To activate one of the free options on Android or iOS, follow the path: Settings and Support > settings and privacy > Account security and access > Security > Two-step authentication. Simply select “Authentication Application” or “Security Key”. Twitter will provide instructions for enabling each method.