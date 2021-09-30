Only 40 percent of users know that Windows 11 exists

Or what is the same, 60 percent of users are unaware of the existence of Windows 11, which is a small big problem for Microsoft when there are only five days left for Windows 11 to see the light as the version of the operating system that takes over from the current Windows 10.

The data comes from a report from the online sales platform savings.com and the sample on which they are based to raise the question is rather poor, since it is a survey in which barely a thousand people participate -all American consumers, needless to add. However, the data does not appear to be far-fetched, given that Microsoft has not yet spent a penny promoting the launch.

The percentages, in any case, are tighter than the headline’s rounding suggests: only 38% of the participants admitted knowing that a major change in the operating system would soon arrive, while 45% were oblivious to the launch of Windows in October (the survey was conducted on September 27). In turn, the questions went a bit further, as is normal.

Thus, one of the questions was about what is being one of the main reasons for controversy in Windows 11, the system requirements, but only a third of those surveyed knew whether or not their team met them. On the contrary, the vast majority did not have much idea of ​​what was new in Windows 11 and for those in the know, running android apps is the most attractive feature of which it brings.

Other curious information is the intention of updating those users who are knowledgeable about Windows 11 and with the possibility of updating, which is another. In this case there would be 41% willing to upgrade to Windows 11, 45% who are not clear about it and 14% who discard it, so you will continue to use Windows 10.

If all these data are representative of reality, it will be interesting when it is time for those who are not aware of its existence to update to Windows 11, although it will still take a while: although Windows 11 is launched on 5 October, the bulk of the update will be delayed until mid-2022, which is entirely logical even considering the requirements limitation.

In other words, if regular Windows 10 updates have proven to be a real disaster for many users, the version jump without rhyme or reason can be the icing on the cake … in negative. Then, of course, there’s the fact that anyone can install Windows 11, but Microsoft is not responsible for what happens… and that’s saying a lot.