Only 30% of young people already use Facebook

- Advertisement -

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn - Advertisement - Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp &url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.trecebits.com%2F2022%2F08%2F18%2Fsolo-el-30-de-los-jovenes-usa-ya-facebook%2F&via=TreceBits&related=TreceBits" rel="noopener noreferrer nofollow">

- Advertisement -

The use of Facebook by declines significantly, according to a study of Pew Research Center that figures in just 32% the percentage of Facebook users aged between 13 and 17 years. The figure is practically half that obtained in a previous study, from the 2014-15 period, in which the percentage of users in that age range was 71%.

The percentage of teenage Facebook users has fallen by half since 2014

Instead of Facebook now the virtual ecosystem preferred by teenagers gravitates around platforms like Instagram, Snapchat and TikTokgiven the circumstance that among the majority of adolescents there is no longer a particularly valued value on Facebook.

According to some analysts, the reasons are diverse and cumulative. On the one hand, faced with the proliferation of social networks, adolescents choose to dedicate their time to certain social networks to the detriment of others, and the one that clearly loses out is Facebook because (and here is another important reason) it is about a social network they identify with their parents or, in any case, with users between 40 and 50 years old from whom they feel socially and culturally distant and whose topics of interest bore them. Faced with this perception, a reaction of rejection and disinterest is generated.

- Advertisement -

Generationally, but also culturally, it is perceived that content and language on Facebook are not attractive to teenagers, so they feel disconnected from the social network created by Mark Zuckerberg to the point that even among the small percentage of adolescents who use it, there is a negative assessment in 77% of cases.

The data coincides with analyzes carried out by Facebook itself, which in 2021 collected the data that use in adolescents had fallen by 13% since 2019, also advancing that the percentage of users in this age range would plummet to 4%. in the following two years.

In return, Instagram, another social platform belonging to the same parent company (Meta), has increased in the percentage of adolescent users, going from 52% in 2014-15 to 64% today. A percentage very similar to that of adolescent TikTok users (67%) but still far from the 95% of teens using YouTubealthough in this case the use of this platform is limited to the reproduction of videos and does not include social interaction with other users of the platform.