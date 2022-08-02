Online workshop: Protecting iOS apps against hackers

The practical two-day workshop shows developers how iPhone apps can be better secured using the Apple operating system’s on-board tools.

Many typical iPhone app vulnerabilities are easily avoidable if security is built in from the ground up. A two-day workshop uses concrete scenarios and code examples to show how the Apple operating system security tools can be used when writing your own app.

The event is aimed at iOS developers who are new to the topic of security. However, it is also suitable for experienced developers who want to refresh their knowledge in this important area.

Security requirements for apps

Of the Online workshop “Protect iOS apps ” uses the OWASP Mobile Application Security Verification Standard (MASVS) to convey how the central security requirements for apps can be implemented. The subject area covers, among other things, the areas of encryption, secure storage of files and defense-in-depth measures such as jailbreak Detection and anti-debugging off.

Under the guidance of the speaker and information security specialist Sven Faßbender, participants in the workshop set up a modern test environment for their development iPhone using open source software. The handling of tools from the powerful Frida framework and the use of an HTTP interception proxy are also on the agenda in order to enable the inspection of HTTP connections secured via TLS.

A design and feature review in terms of security and a code review (including possibilities and limits for automation) are also part of the event.

Workshop for developers

Prerequisites for participation are knowledge of Swift and Objective-C. An existing current iOS development environment and an iPhone with the latest iOS version are required. Developer Mac and iPhone need a WLAN connection, alternatively LAN access and shared WLAN can be used via the MacBook.

The two-day online event will take place on two dates this year: Participation is possible on September 15th and 16th or on November 24th and 25th, 2022. The workshop lasts from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days. The ticket costs 990 euros, the early bird price is 890 euros. Participants will receive workshop documents and a certificate of participation.



