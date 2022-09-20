Online workshop: Manage Apple devices professionally – last date 2022

The workshop at the end of October gives administrators a hands-on introduction to ’s tools and efficient and secure device ment for iPhones and iPads.

How can the deployment and management of mobile Apple in companies be implemented more easily and securely? A Mac & i workshop is dedicated to these and many other questions relating to the use of iPhones and iPads in companies.

- Advertisement -

The two day event “Manage Apple devices professionally” is aimed at administrators and covers device management options, including Apple’s tools for managing company-owned hardware, as well as the integration of employees’ private devices via user enrollment. Also on the agenda is the topic of “shared iPads”, which allow multiple employees to use one iPad.

Device management under control

Other topics include how to get real-time information from the managed devices and how to gain control over the content and activities. It also explains how admins can reduce the effort involved in administration and security risks through clever configuration and how business and private data can be clearly separated on devices provided by employees themselves.

It also covers setting up iPads as a restricted kiosk system (with and without MDM device management). The workshop also addresses the data protection innovations in iOS, special features when backing up end devices and the question of how Apple is developing its management options.

Practical exercise

- Advertisement -

The workshop also relies on practical exercises. This requires an iOS device that can be used freely and also completely deleted. A Mac with the free Apple Configurator 2 is also required and access to SimpleMDM for device management – a free test account can be used for this.

The online workshop How to manage Apple devices professionally is limited to 15 participants and will take place on October 26 and 27, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The price is 990 euros, for a short time, tickets are still available with an early bird discount for 890 euros.

