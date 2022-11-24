Online vets, in several languages, ready to receive your consultation

It is very common to find online solutions where doctors from different specialties can help us on a day-to-day basis, but with veterinarians it is somewhat more complex.

Although most people already have a trusted vet on their WhatsApp, and any questions can be broadcast in a few minutes through that channel, on many other occasions there is no “family vet”, so you have to go to the good Internet looking for help.

The page that I recommend today is new, where veterinarians willing to help are registered, indicating the languages ​​they speak, so that the platform is as international as possible.

It’s from cooperpetcare.com, and it’s presented as a solution to avoid self-diagnosing with unverified advice from Google, or dangerous waiting while a condition worsens.

Online Vet provides top-notch advice via video call, with highly-skilled and fully-certified vets.

The first consultation can be free with the code PH100 ​​that they have disclosed in producthunt, where the owners have presented the platform today.

They are specialized in medical care for cats and dogs, and allow you to schedule a video consultation with a certified veterinarian at any time, 7 days a week, which is faster than getting an appointment at a vet clinic.

They also have a smart symptom checker that can be used to find out what’s wrong with your pet, how bad it is, and if you should see a vet.

Finally, they offer pet insurance, although it is not available in all countries.