Online vets, in several languages, ready to receive your consultation

It is very common to find online solutions where doctors from different specialties can help us on a day-to-day basis, but with veterinarians it is somewhat more complex.
Although most people already have a trusted vet on their WhatsApp, and any questions can be broadcast in a few minutes through that channel, on many other occasions there is no “family vet”, so you have to go to the good Internet looking for help.
The page that I recommend today is new, where veterinarians willing to help are registered, indicating the languages they speak, so that the platform is as international as possible.
It’s from cooperpetcare.com, and it’s presented as a solution to avoid self-diagnosing with unverified advice from Google, or dangerous waiting while a condition worsens.
Online Vet provides top-notch advice via video call, with highly-skilled and fully-certified vets.
The first consultation can be free with the code PH100 that they have disclosed in producthunt, where the owners have presented the platform today.
They are specialized in medical care for cats and dogs, and allow you to schedule a video consultation with a certified veterinarian at any time, 7 days a week, which is faster than getting an appointment at a vet clinic.
They also have a smart symptom checker that can be used to find out what’s wrong with your pet, how bad it is, and if you should see a vet.
Finally, they offer pet insurance, although it is not available in all countries.