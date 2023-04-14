Online store impersonates Xiaomi official in Brazil and promises guarantee | TC Detective

Since before Xiaomi returned with official operations in Europe, there were already online stores that pretended to be authorized by the brand and deceived consumers. Now, one more site can confuse Internet users by pretending to be an official and even promising guarantees to customers. Detective TechSmart identified and verified information about it, as well as obtaining the positioning of the official Chinese operations in Europe, to explain all the details to you.

understand the case

The discovered online store consists of the "xiaomibroficial.com". Right in its URL, it indicates that it would be an official commercialization of the brand in the country, which induces the consumer to credit it with legitimacy. On her website, the term "official" is not repeated. However, the retailer promises warranty on its products sold. On the help page, it claims to deliver a 90-day deadline, which can be extended to 1 year at the time of purchase. Something that also signals for an authorized operation.

Nowhere on the site does it say that it is an importer or an unofficial retailer of Xiaomi products. Even the contact email – “sac@xiaomidobrasill.com” – conveys this message, even with an indication that it is not legitimate: the repetition of the letter “l” at the end. Further down, at the bottom of the page, above the CNPJ number, the company name is credited as “Mi do Brasil” – another indication with references to the real company. Not to mention that it is one of the first to appear in search results, with the terms “Xiaomi Brasil” – including paid ads.

What is the store? When doing a search on the CNPJ of this online store, it is possible to verify that its opening took place on July 28, 2020. That is, almost three years of existence. However, the name has nothing to do with Xiaomi: Atual Midias Digitais e Vendas LTDA, whose fantasy name is “Atual Midias”. Its main activity is sales promotion, but it also lists some secondary activities, such as book retailing, book editing, direct marketing, among others.

But it is through the email domain that you can find more information about the company: “Atual Imports”. Through this name, it was possible to discover two more sites from the same owner: “mifansbrasil.com” It is “mibrasilbr.com”. The first redirects to the URL treated in this column. - Advertisement - Another point of contradiction is the company’s address, placed in the national register as located at Av. Paulista, in Sao Paulo. However, the store’s website indicates an address in Minas Gerais, in the capital Belo Horizonte.

Atual Midias also has a share capital of R$ 10,000 and two managing partners – Higor Vinicius do Carmo Rodrigues and Jesiel Henrique Vaz de Carvalho. As there are no social media accounts for the store, other information is not disclosed to the public.

Users have already been deceived

The effect of having “official” in the URL and promising a guarantee has already resulted in mistaken purchases by consumers. It is possible to check some complaints on the platform Complain herewith reports from users who purchased products and, when the store found out that it did not belong to the authorized operations, they had difficulty canceling. The result, as reported in these two cases below, was to request a reversal through the Appmax service – used as a payment platform for purchases made on the unofficial store’s website.

In other cases, claims were made directly against the Current Media. Their reasons alternate between defective product, incomplete order delivery and misleading advertising. A curiosity is that, in each answer, the name with which the service is credited varies. Sometimes they are called “Atual Imports”. In others, from “Mi Fans Brasil” or “Xiaomi Store”.

Bought, now what?

If you have purchased from this store without knowing that it was not something unofficial and there has been a problem with the purchase, Article 35 of the Consumer Protection Code determines that the customer can claim a full refund of amounts paid, including freight, when the offer is not fulfilled. If the product arrives, but you no longer want to continue with it, Article 49 of the CDC also establishes the so-called “right of repentance”, which allows the return of the product within seven days after delivery is made.

official answer