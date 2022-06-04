Online service to search for a video on YouTube based on a word or phrase said in the content

Since its launch in 2005, the evolution that YouTube has had has been radical, both in the number of videos hosted by this platform and in the diversity of content that we can find on a daily basis when we access this website.

This has also resulted in the presence of a large number of video clickbait whose content is far from what its title describes.

Also, there are times when we want to find a video, not based on what its title or description mentions, but because of a comment or phrase said in part of its content.

Unfortunately there is no function that allows you to search for videos based on this criteria.

Even carrying out a search for a video by title and description, YouTube is not entirely effective, making many people prefer to do this from the Google Chrome browser.

Taking this situation into account, there has been Video Mentions, a service external to YouTube designed to give the user the opportunity to search for videos within the platform based on spoken words or phrases in the contentalthough, it has the limitation that this will only take effect with those videos that have transcriptions in English.

VideoMentions can be used for free. To do this you must enter the web page of this service in which you can see some boxes where you will be asked to enter the following data:

URL of the channel where the video we want to find is located.

One or more keywords that are said in the content of the video you want to search for.

The period of time in which the video you want to find was published, this can range from one to 12 months. You can also select all time so that the search covers all videos on the channel.

Then click on the button Search to start the search and wait for it to end to receive the results in which the video or videos whose content mentions the keywords you have inserted should appear.

A peculiarity of the results is that these show a timestamp in which the point within the content where the keyword that you have used as search criteria is mentioned is highlighted.

Despite being a free tool, VideoMentions has a business model that involves payment of their services to companies who want to carry out automatic monitoring of mentions made of their brand on YouTube channels that have certain content.