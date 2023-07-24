Online Safety Bill screening measures amount to ‘prior restraint’

- Advertisement -

Privacy campaigners are urging Parliament to address a clause in the government’s upcoming Online Safety Bill that would force tech companies to screen people’s communications for illegal content, after legal opinion from Matrix Chambers identifies “real and significant issues” around its lawfulness.

The opinion – which was delivered to Open Rights Group (ORG) by Dan Squires KC and Emma Foubister of Matrix Chambers – found the bill’s measures around screening user content “amounts to prior restraint” as it will require platforms to intercept and block online communications before they have even been posted.

It also highlighted a number of issues around the use artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms and other automated software to detect illegal content, noting “it is difficult to see how the duty could be fulfilled without” them.

In its current form, clause 9 of the bill places a duty on online platforms to prevent users from “encountering” certain “illegal content”, which encompasses a wide range of material from terrorism and child sexual abuse, to any content deemed to be assisting illegal immigration or suicide.

To achieve this, the bill will require platforms to proactively screen and block their users content before it is uploaded, so that others are prevented from seeing material deemed illegal.

These requirements will be accompanied by new powers for online harms regulator Ofcom, which will be able to compel firms to install “proactive” client-side scanning (CSS) and other detection technologies so they can analyse content prior to it being uploaded. These measures are of particular concern for end-to-end encryption (E2EE) services, which they have argued will undermine the privacy and security of UK citizens’ communications.

“In our view, the bill, if enacted in its current form, will represent a sea change in the way public communication and debate are regulated in this country. It risks fundamental encroachments into the rights of freedom of expression to impart and receive information,” the lawyers wrote.

“The bill will require social media platforms, through AI or other software, to screen material before it is uploaded and to block content that could be illegal. That is prior restraint on freedom of expression and it will occur through the use by private companies of proprietorial, and no doubt secret, processes.

“It will give rise to interference with freedom of expression in ways that are unforeseeable and unpredictable and through entirely opaque processes, and in ways which risk discriminating against minority religious or racial groups.”

Monica Horten, policy manager for freedom of expression at ORG, said: “As well as being potentially unlawful, these proposals threaten the free speech of millions of people in the UK. It is yet another example of the government expecting Parliament to pass a law without filling in the detail.”

Computer Weekly contacted the Department of Science, Innovation and Technology about the legal opinion, and it said: “The Online Safety Bill is compatible with the European Convention on human rights. This groundbreaking piece of legislation will make the UK the safest place in the world to be online by protecting children from bullying, grooming and pornography.

“Under the bill, platforms will have to tackle illegal content on their services while protecting freedom of expression, as set out in a number of clear safeguards.”