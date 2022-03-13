Online map to know the coverage of telephone operators in your city

Are you thinking of buying a SIM card for your newly released smartphone, but you have doubts about which of the telephone operators offers the best coverage in the area or city where you live?

In this instance comes to the rescue nPerf, a website that presents a simple and intuitive interface in which you can have the opportunity to check the level of coverage and reception of the signal provided by the main telephone companies that operate, both in your city and nationally in Spain.

When carrying out its work, this application presents a mechanism that is very simple. In that sense, you will be able to observe in its upper part the presence of a bar with four tabs:

A tab to select the country

The next tab will correspond to the telephone operator whose coverage you want to know.

coverage network

Receive speed.

It is worth mentioning that in the telephone operator tab you will not have enough options to choose from, these being MasMovil/Yoigo, Vodafone, Orange and Movistar.

Once the map is displayed, you will be able to observe the coverage network distributed throughout its entire length, classified in five colors:

Blue for 2G network

Green for 3G network

Orange for 4G network

Red for 4G+ network

Purple to delimit the 5G network

If you look at the top left of the area where the map appears, you can see a search box in which you can enter the name of the city whose telephone operator you want to know its coverage, thus facilitating its search on the map.

One advantage to the way nPerf displays this data is that it allows you to compare and contrast the scope that the different telephone operators have in the Spanish territory and beyond.

These data have been obtained from the nPerf website, which has a section in which you can carry out the measurement of the speed of ADSL, VDSL, cable, fiber and satellite.

Also, nPerf offers you a view with which you will know How is the 5G network distributed in the world? To do this you must click on the purple button located at the top right of the screen.

This will cause a world map to be displayed on the screen indicating all the points where the telephone operators offer their services under this technology.

In addition to the website, with a link to 5G coverage, nPerf has a version for iOS and Android mobile devices.