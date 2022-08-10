Online lofi music with pixelated animations in the background

If you like lofi but your favorite channel on the subject has been blocked, you will surely like the option that I will present to you today.

This is Lofillama, a place to listen to live Lofi music 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. It includes hundreds of tracks and 10 different stations, including Lo-fi, Synthwave, and many more, and is copyright-free, so there’s no danger of future bans.

Available at lofillama.com, it can be used to increase concentration, work, study or relax, although it is not a music that everyone likes, that is clear.

Manu Ariza is the creator, and he designed a control panel and music player with pixel art in the . He is a lover of chill wave and all these new genres of music that are perfect as background music, and until now there was no option that put the music with a pixel art background.

It can be used by putting Lofillama open in a separate window on one of our screens, or on the TV in the living room while doing a meditation session. It is clear that the sequence of images is beautiful, it relaxes, so the effect can give its result.

Among the styles that it includes, it indicates that for the moment it has put Synthwave, Cyberpunk, Future Funk, Electric, Retro/Electro, City Pop 80’s, RnB and Neo Soul, Future Bass and Anime Openings.

In the panel you can choose the style of music in the upper left, and skip tracks or pause with the central control, all without having to create an account.

Lofi, a movement often associated with anime and the figure Nujabes, a Japanese producer who died in 2010.