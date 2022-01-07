Online gaming, NFT and more: Samsung’s vision for its Smart TVs in 2022

Televisions evolved and at this time their functions go far beyond tuning in free-to-air channels or through cable companies. We live in the age of smart TVs where their features have diversified. So, in the framework of the CES 2022 fair, Samsung has presented its vision for the Smart TV market for the year 2022.

In this sense, the company will focus its efforts on the production of a complete entertainment center, with support for cloud games and even NFT.

This is the vision of Samsung and its Smart TVs for the year 2022

The first thing that Samsung anticipates about its vision for Smart TVs in 2022 is the arrival of a new version of Smart Hub. Smart Hub is the platform on which the brand’s televisions work and that allows browsing and the use of applications and online content. From there, we will be able to access different entertainment options such as online games, multimedia content and an alternative called Environment. The latter allows the display of images and other content while the screen is not in use.

Probably the most interesting and compelling part of Samsung’s vision for Smart TVs for 2022 is the gaming area with its Samsung Gaming Hub. The idea is that we can access online games from the same television. To do this, the company has partnered with Utomik, Google Stadia and Nvidia GeForce NOW and promises to expand this catalog in the future. In this way, users will be able to buy games and test them immediately from the TV. In addition, controls for video games can be easily paired from the Samsung Gaming Hub.

To complete the news that Samsung will present about its Smart TVs, they have also talked about the support for NFTs. Thus, from the brand’s televisions we will have the possibility to discover, buy and also trade with our NFTs. Additionally, we cannot fail to mention its function to watch content together with other users simultaneously with the new “Watch Together”.

In this way, we can see that Samsung’s vision of its Smart TVs for 2022 is very promising. From online games to NFT support, not counting the projects that are in development and that will be presented over time.