HomeLatest newsEuropeOnline dating ads offering to meet 'lonely' Ukrainian women banned in UK

Online dating ads offering to meet ‘lonely’ Ukrainian women banned in UK

Latest newsEurope

Published on

By Abraham
1000x563 cmsv2 57fcd5bf 36ba 54e1 a927 8259c3c095d1 6850370.jpg
1000x563 cmsv2 57fcd5bf 36ba 54e1 a927 8259c3c095d1 6850370.jpg
- Advertisement -

Online dating adverts that offered people the chance to meet “lonely” Ukrainian women have been banned by the UK advertising watchdog.

These ads were found to have caused “serious offence” amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Social media users in the UK had complained when they came across the online ads in May on local newspaper websites.

[mb_related_posts1]

The adverts featured an image of a woman on a balcony and the misspelt caption “Ukranian [sic] Women. Meet Thousands of Lonely Ukrainian Women. Forget About Loneliness. Let Yourself be Happy”.

The UK’s Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) said on Wednesday that it had banned the ads, which were run by a company known as SofiaDate.

Rat infestations skyrocket across Dublin as experts gives Christmas warning to homes

The watchdog said in a statement that the ads highlighted the women’s vulnerability and linked this to their sex appeal. 

“ASA understood that due to the ongoing war in Ukraine there was heightened sensitivity about references to the country, and the vulnerability of Ukrainian women had become an area of public concern.” 

“We considered that the women depicted in the ads were shown in a way that was, at least partly, designed to titillate readers,” the watchdog added, referring to the women’s clothing in the ads.

[mb_related_posts2]

These ads appeared soon after the UK government had launched its “Homes for Ukraine” scheme to help house refugees fleeing the Russian invasion. 

“The scheme had raised valid concerns about the safety and wellbeing of single Ukrainian women who were involved in it,” ASA concluded.

Astrasoft Projects, trading as SofiaDate, said it had removed the ads.

The owner of the local news websites initially claimed that adverts were “ostensibly conventional dating ads” which did not refer to the Ukraine war or offend Ukrainian citizens.

But the group has since acknowledged that the ads may violate their ad policies against prostitution and trafficking, and have since also removed them.

Its resolution on the cost of its new logo released by Údarás na Gaeltachta

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

5G News

Intel announces an event for September 27, Raptor Lake-S in sight?

True to its monthly appointment, we already expected that the coming-out of Raptor Lake-S,...
Gaming

What’s new on Instagram for creators to focus on their subscribers

Adam Mosseri, CEO of Instagram, has taken advantage of his profile on this social...
Photoshop

Use this New, Easier Method to Replace Backgrounds in Photoshop

Using the...
How to?

Chrome OS Flex is no longer beta

Five months have passed since Google released Chrome OS Flex, a particularly lightweight and...

More like this

How to?

So you can connect your AirPods to your Mac and use Handoff

All Apple users know that the company likes to have all its devices connected...
Smart Gadgets

The hidden function of your Xiaomi Band 7: control Netflix from the bracelet

Year after year Xiaomi sweeps the smartband market with its Mi Band family....
How to?

How to download all photos and videos from a Telegram chat

  Telegram is becoming popular beyond the technological and anti-Facebook circles -anti-WhatsApp, if you prefer-...

© 2021 voonze.com.