ONEXPLAYER Mini is updated with a version with AMD Ryzen 7 5800U

Following the recent update of the AyaNeo Next, now it has been the One-Notebook that has just announced the arrival of a new version of its latest portable console, the ONEXPLAYER Mini, which is upgraded to AMD processors. Thus, the new ONEXPLAYER Mini AMD will have a processor Ryzen 7 5800U 8 cores and 16 threads with a boost of up to 4.4 GHz. This APU has built-in AMD Radeon Vega 8 graphics with a frequency of up to 2 GHz.

It is a paradigm shift with respect to the original console released a few months ago, equipped with Intel Core i7-1195G7 processors. Thus, beyond the change of “heart”, the rest of the specifications will remain identical, thus presenting 16 GB RAM and up to 2 TB of internal storage. All this built around a device of 262 x 108 x 23 millimeters and 589 grams, with a 7-inch IPS LCD touch screen with a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixelswith fixed controllers on the sides.

However, it seems that this new edition will have a new display option with a resolution of 1280 × 800a “downgrade” of your screen without a doubt focused on positively reducing its priceone of the main points against this console.

Although unfortunately, as Lilliputing tells us, none of the up to six variants of the ONEXPLAYER Mini AMD Edition can be considered cheap, with prices still quite high:

HD screen with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, for 5,299 yuan ( approximately 765 euros )

) HD screen with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, for 5,599 yuan (approximately 805 euros)

HD screen with 16GB of RAM and 2TB of storage, for 6,599 yuan (approximately 765 euros)

FullHD screen with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, for 5,599 yuan (approximately 805 euros)

FullHD screen with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, for 5,899 yuan (approximately 850 euros)

FullHD screen with 16GB of RAM and 2TB of storage, for 6,899 yuan (approximately 995 euros)

It is worth noting the fact that the launch of this new ONEXPLAYER Mini AMD Edition comes less than a week after Valve officially launched its Steam Deck console, so far the only product of its kind with RDNA2 graphics architecture. Although without a doubt, as we said, the great difference in prices still seems to be one of the most determining factors.