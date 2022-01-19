OnePlus wants a crackling 2022: all the expected news (10 Pro in Europe included)

The 2022 of OnePlus started with a bang: 10 Pro represents the top of the range offer of this beginning of the year for the Chinese brand, even if for now limited to the domestic market. It will also arrive in Europe, and in the meantime we can go and study the roadmap of products expected over the next six months. These are indiscretions, mind you, nothing official, so let’s take the information for what it is: simple rumors.

What makes it quite credible is the signature of Yogesh Brar, a reliable leaker who has made advances several times in the past which later proved to be correct. And if what is reported actually corresponds to reality, we can deduce that for OnePlus this first part of the year will be quite busy, with at least one launch event scheduled every month.

FEBRUARY

It will start with the debut of two smartphones, one in India, the other in Europe, respectively North CE 2 And North N20. Let’s start with the first, even if at least initially its distribution will be limited to the Asian sub-continent market: we know of him that it will be equipped with a triple rear camera from 64 + 8 + 2MP, a front 16MP housed in a hole in the upper left corner and a display 6.4-inch AMOLED with refresh rate up to 90Hz. Nord N20 5G was the subject of rumors last November, then nothing was heard of it again. There is talk of a device from 6.43 in, 48 + 2 + 2MP triple camera and mobile platform Snapdragon 695 5G. In summary: NORTH CE 2

display: 6.4 “FHD + AMOLED, refresh rate up to 90Hz

SoC: MediaTek Dimensity 900

memory: 12GB of RAM, 256GB internal

front camera: 16MP

rear cameras: 64 + 8 + 2MP

battery: 4.500mAh NORTH N20 5G

display: 6.43 “AMOLED

fingerprint sensor: integrated into the display

mobile platform: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G

connectivity: 5G

audio: 3.5mm jack

front camera: 16MP

rear cameras: 48 + 2 + 2MP

MARCH

March will be the month of (possible) OnePlus 10 Pro debut on the global market. Announced earlier this month in China, the top range will finally be distributed in Europe as well. Let’s briefly recall the main technical characteristics. ONEPLUS 10 PRO

display: 6.7 “QHD + AMOLED LTPO, refresh rate up to 120Hz

mobile platform: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

memory: 8 / 12GB, 128 / 256GB

OS: ColorOS 12.1 with Android 12

fingerprint sensor: integrated in the display:

5G connectivity

front camera: 32MP

rear cameras: 48 + 50 + 8MP

battery: 5.000mAh with 80W wired charging, 50W wireless

China prices: starting from the equivalent of 650 euros

APRIL

The month of April will be dedicated to the launch of Android 12 with the renewed user interface resulting from the merger between Oppo and OnePlus. At the moment the Chinese OnePlus smartphones are equipped with ColorOS, while the global ones (therefore also Italian) have the OxygenOS. From April things could therefore change with a unified operating system for the two brands. However, this is information to be taken with a grain of salt, also considering the fact that Oppo is engaged in the European rollout of its ColorOS 12.

DURING THE FIRST HALF OF THE YEAR