OnePlus V Fold: foldable should share design and specifications with OPPO Find N3

OnePlus has already confirmed that it should present its first foldable smartphone in the third quarter of this year, and new information released by Yogesh Brar reveals what we should expect from this device.
According to the leaker, the OnePlus V Fold should hit the market with the same design as the OPPO Find N3. That is, with a format that mimics a book and is based on the Galaxy Z Fold 4.
In Brar’s view, this must happen because companies must share the folding smartphone project. Thus, the biggest difference will be the software and some adjustments that OPPO will make to deliver a slightly more premium model.
Another detail revealed by the leaker includes the rear set of cameras, which in both cases will reuse the sensors found on the OPPO Find X6.
Thus, we will have a circular camera module with the Hasselblad brand, and the main sensor will have 50 MP (Sony IMX890). The secondary will be a 48 MP ultrawide (Sony IMX581), while the periscope adopts 32 MP.
The other specifications of the folding still include an 8-inch screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, a 32 MP front camera and a 4,805 mAh battery, in addition to Android 13 as the operating system.
For now, both OnePlus and OPPO have not officially commented on the matter. Thus, everything remains in the realm of rumors.
