OnePlus V Fold: foldable should share design and specifications with OPPO Find N3

OnePlus has already confirmed that it should present its first foldable smartphone in the third quarter of this year, and new information released by Yogesh Brar reveals what we should expect from this device.

According to the leaker, the OnePlus V Fold should hit the market with the same design as the OPPO Find N3. That is, with a format that mimics a book and is based on the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

In Brar’s view, this must happen because companies must share the folding smartphone project. Thus, the biggest difference will be the software and some adjustments that OPPO will make to deliver a slightly more premium model.