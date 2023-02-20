OnePlus V Fold? Brand folding cell phone has possible details revealed in leak

OnePlus has confirmed that its first foldable cell phone will be launched in the third quarter of 2023, and last Friday (17), the leaker digital chat station revealed the first details of the product that can be called OnePlus V Fold, a model that would have a similar form factor to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4. According to the informant, the The brand’s first foldable cell phone will have 2K resolution (above 2,000 pixels) on its internal screen, so it is possible that the device is even larger than the OPPO Find N2, a foldable cell phone from the “sister” company of OnePlus that has Full HD+ resolution (1,792 x 1,920 pixels) on its 7.1-inch screen.

The company has not yet shared images or specifications, but the new rumor may indicate that the foldable cell phone will not be a completely “repurposed” OPPO project, such as the OnePlus Nord N20 SE, which is just a renamed version of the OPPO A77. - Advertisement - In any case, it is possible that the OnePlus V Fold will be equipped with an advanced processor, such as the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 or Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. It is speculated that the company will present a concept cell phone at MWC 2023, but nothing is confirmed . In addition to “OnePlus V Fold”, the company registered a trademark for the term “OnePlus V Flip”, suggesting that it will also launch a folding cell phone with a similar format to the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and OPPO Find N2 Flip, possibly cheaper, with a focus on creators of content.

In case the OnePlus V Fold really is just a rebranded version of the OPPO Find N2, we would be talking about a model equipped with a 5.5-inch external screen with 2K resolution, 50 MP triple rear camera, 32 MP front camera, Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and a 4,520 mAh battery.

