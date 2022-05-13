OnePlus, the folding will arrive in 2023. Indeed: the folding | Rumor

It would have more than a folding “in the barrel” OnePlus according to information obtained by journalist Max Jambor. He makes it known very explicitly on Twitter, with an image that could easily be distributed to the press by the same Chinese company: “OnePlus 2023”is imprinted.

Jambor himself confided to colleagues of 9to5google.com that the folding smartphone in the pipeline would not be just one, but more than one, e would arrive in 2023, in a year. It is clear that although in recent times OnePlus has increased its structure, passing from the status of a start-up with limited resources to that of a company, also thanks to the merger with Oppo, to develop an ambitious project like that of a leaflet it takes a lot of time and quite a lot investments.

So, even if there are more than one projects, one would think that there is one behind it hand of Oppo, which on the subject has shown that it can obtain more than good results through the recent Find N (we have already had the opportunity to try it). After all, in recent weeks an indiscretion had already anticipated that the company was working on a project very similar to that of Oppo, if not identical.

Oppo Find N

But the others? If the April indiscretion were accurate and therefore one of the smartphones to which Jambor refers had the Find N form factor, the path that leads to a “shell” project, similar, to be clear, to Galaxy Z Flip, which on the other hand is the one that can lead to a relatively cheap product and therefore capable of obtaining important numbers in terms of sales.

The Z Flip 3 proved this by establishing itself as the best-selling smartphone in South Korea in Q3 2021, outperforming the Galaxy S21 and the budget Galaxy A32. At the moment there are no rumors about it, so it is a game still open to any outcome. The feeling is that we will come back to talk about it.