OnePlus, the foldable will not be a rebranded OPPO Find N2

The folding will be similar in form factor to , but it will not be an exact copy of it: this is how the well-known leaker Max Jambor talks about the smartphone, which has already been officially confirmed and which will arrive in the second half of this 2023. The information is especially interesting if we consider the relationship between the two brands: they have collaborated closely for years and they have always been part of the same holding company, the Chinese giant BBK Electronics (which also owns Vivo), and more recently OPPO has directly acquired and absorbed OnePlus.

It happened over time that the two companies released smartphone models that were almost identical to each other except for the logo on the back and the operating system, but broadly speaking they have always tried to maintain a own identity, while sharing some resources and technologies (this aspect naturally intensified after the acquisition). On the occasion of the MWC 2023 in Barcelona, ​​which is in its final stages today, OnePlus confirmed the project and said it aims very high – it wants to offer the best possible experience for the category.

OPPO Find N (opening photo) and its successor N2 are very popular, in general, for their form factor. It’s broadly similar to that of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold line, but the aspect ratio is a little different – more ergonomic, If we want. According to rumors, Google is also following the approach of the Chinese company with its Pixel Notepad or whatever it will be called. This device is also expected to arrive in 2023 forwarded.

In short, we can say that, however slowly, we are getting to a point where all the major players in the smartphone sector have their foldable proposition. Among other things, in these hours we have received confirmation from Motorola that there will be a third generation of RAZR, which will arrive “very soon”.