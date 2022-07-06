OnePlus, surprise move: “North” will become an independent brand

- Advertisement -

OnePlus Nord, launched in 2020, represented a symbolic and material turning point for the brand. From that moment, in fact, the company’s strategy changed and the OnePlus catalog began to expand in the mid-range, and then down to the cheapest one (such as with the very recent OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite, of which we have talked about in our review).

From India, however, it comes an indiscretion that could once again change the cards on the table, adding another element of complexity to the history of OnePlus – which since June 2021, we remember, has officially merged with Oppo. In fact, it seems that OnePlus is planning to make “Nord” an independent brand.

WHAT WOULD CHANGE

[mb_related_posts1]

But what would this move entail in practice? First of all, the OnePlus brand on Nord products would disappear completely or would survive but with a different hierarchy than the current one, and therefore for example with a small wording “by OnePlus” on the packaging and on the devices. In general, then,” Nord “would be an independent brand with its own stores and teams. And obviously it would keep the color that has identified the Nord range from the beginning, that is blue, already in contrast with the red that historically defines the identity of OnePlus.

And that’s not all, because Nord smartphones should also have their own interface, therefore different from the OnePlus OxygenOS, which we imagine would still remain (and especially in the early stages) very closely linked, perhaps differentiating itself from the point of view of the graphic interface. However, it would not be just smartphones: just as it has happened in recent years, wearable products (such as TWS earphones) and accessories (power banks, for example) from the North will continue to be released.

BECAUSE IT COULD BE A RIGHT IDEA

At a strategic level, this might make sense for OnePlus, which has seen its presence on the market strengthen but at the price of a weakening of its reputational capital. Users no longer think of the brand as that of “flagship killers” (but keep an eye on OnePlus 10T), and separating the catalog could therefore be of benefit in this respect.

At the same time, rumors from India also claim that the Nord brand once made independent, it will not limit itself to offering only medium and low-range products, but it will expand upward. In short, let’s get ready for a North flagship (by OnePlus: and something tells us that it could be similar to those of the former parent company …).

[mb_related_posts2]

Currently, however, there is nothing official, and it is only rumor. However, it would not surprise us to see OnePlus really adopt this strategy, which after all is already well tested by the most important Chinese brands: in a certain sense, Nord could stay with OnePlus as Poco is today with Xiaomi.