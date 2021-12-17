OnePlus resumes OxygenOS 12 rollout but some issues persist

OnePlus surprised by releasing its first stable version of Android 12 for its phones earlier than expected, but it turned out that update was not as stable as it should be.

The company withdrew its OTA from OxygenOS 12 last week, after discovering a host of bugs and broken functionalities, but the wait is over today.

The company has launched a new OxygenOS 12 update for the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro worldwide.

As the company has announced in its forums, This build focuses on fixing the biggest issues users faced in the past week, such as inability to activate mobile data, hidden notifications, and phone screen issues.

Considering that these three aspects are fundamental in the daily use of the phone, it is not surprising that OnePlus has started by correcting the most important problems.

That being said, this update does not fix all the problems. The autocomplete errors in Chrome and the restrictions on the use of auxiliary cameras with GCam are still present in this latest OTA, Although OnePlus plans to fix them.

Of course, none of those issues are as important as the ones that have been fixed in today’s patch. However, it is frustrating to see some issues persist.

Today’s patch notes also mention improvements to fingerprint unlocking and battery life, as well as a faster startup time for the camera app.

If you are still on OxygenOS 11, you may want to wait for another update later. Although this release fixes some major issues, waiting a week or two is a good idea.



