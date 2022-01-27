OnePlus ready to launch two new Nord: 2T and CE2 5G | specifications and date

Pair of rumors regarding the cheapest segment of the smartphone proposal of OnePlus: at least two new devices are in the works – the Nord 2T, which we hear about for the first time, and the Nord CE2 5G, already leaked in the past but whose (presumed) launch date is now unveiled. Here’s everything we know.
The source of the indiscretion is @OnLeaks, in partnership with the Indian news portal Digit in. The data sheet is that of a solid medium range, with reasonably powerful MediaTek chip, 5G connectivity, good display, and plentiful memory. Nord 2T should be, following the tradition of the “T” suffix in OnePlus devices, an improved but largely similar version to the Nord 2 released last summer. Below is the list of specifications (still no render):
- 6.43 “AMOLED display, FHD + resolution (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) and maximum refresh 90 Hz
- MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC
- 8 or 6 GB of RAM
- 128 or 256 GB of internal storage
- Cameras:
- main rear wide angle: 50 MP
- rear secondary ultra-wide angle: 8 MP
- rear secondary monochrome: 2 MP
- front wide angle: 32MP
- 4,500 mAh battery
- Fast charging: 80W, SuperVOOC
- OS: Android 12 customized OxygenOS 12
To celebrate my 45th Birthday, I wanted to share a little something with you today … 😏 #FutureSquad
Here comes the # OnePlusNord2T specs sheet!
The leaker Max Jambor simply says that the smartphone will be launched on February 11th. The previously leaked data sheet is very similar to that of Nord 2T, but not entirely identical; we summarize below for completeness.
- 6.43 “AMOLED display, FHD + resolution and maximum refresh 90 Hz
- MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC
- Up to 12GB of RAM
- Up to 256GB of internal storage
- Cameras:
- rear main wide angle: 64 MP
- secondary rear: 8 MP
- secondary rear: 2 MP
- front wide angle: 16MP
- 4,500 mAh battery
- Audio jack, USB-C
- OS: Android 12 customized OxygenOS 12