OnePlus pulls the update to OxygenOS 12 from the OnePlus 9/9 Pro

OnePlus released its Android 12 based software update for the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro, but the reception has been so negative that now the company has suspended the distribution.

“We are aware of the problems caused by the OxygenOS 12 update and our software team is fixing them. We will discontinue this software update and launch a new iteration as soon as possible, » has explained OnePlus.

A part of the criticism of the update has to do with the new look of ColorOS, but beyond that, there are also many users who report bugs and problems after the update, and it is the latter that we hope OnePlus has resolved when they release their update to Android 12 for these phones again.

Even if all those bugs are fixed, many OnePlus 9 owners will still be upset with the change in the phone’s software layer, which has become ColorOS.