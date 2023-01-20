OnePlus promises 4 years of major updates and 5 of patches on the top of the 2023 range

- Advertisement -

OnePlus announced a very interesting breakthrough in asset management Android updates on its next top of the range which will come into effect from from 2023therefore probably on the occasion of the release of the next OnePlus 11.

The company has in fact confirmed an important change in its policy, confirming that a selection of smartphones launched in 2023 will receive 4 years of major updates – then about OS updates – and 5 years of security patchesthus going to conform to what has already been offered for some time by some competitors such as Samsung.

The announcement came in the course of OxygenOS Open Ears Forum held in London, during which it was confirmed that the launch window of the OxygenOS 13.1 is expected for the first half of next year. OnePlus confirmed that the topic of updates was among those most dear to its fans and that this decision was taken in relation to the change in user habits, who are now used to keeping their smartphone with them for a greater number of years. which is why it was necessary to offer extended support.

As anticipated, this policy will only affect a selection of models, i.e. those belonging to the high-end of the OnePlus offer, therefore no news is expected on the front of support for the Nord series. The step change doesn’t appear to be about the frequency of updates, since the company has confirmed that the monthly patches will continue to arrive at bimonthly. No details even regarding the models already on the marketwhich instead will continue to receive updates according to current plans, unless otherwise indicated.