OnePlus Pad passes through Geekbench with Dimensity 9000 and Android 13

Earlier this month, OnePlus ventured into the Android tablet segment with its new product, the OnePlus Pad. It will start pre-ordering in select markets in April. Under the hood, it features MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000 processor. Now, it has been listed in the Geekbench 5 database with OPD2203 numbering and 8 GB of RAM memory, beating a strong competitor.

The OnePlus Pad scored 897 points in the single-core test, and 3,190 in the multi-core test. As previously mentioned, it features the Dimensity 9000 chipset with the Mali G710 GPU. The processor consists of 8 cores, including a Cortex-X2 at 3.05 GHz, 3 Cortex-A710 at 2.85 GHz and 4 Cortex-A510 at 1.8 GHz. The tablet was listed with 8 GB of RAM, but will hit the market with up to 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 internal storage of 256 GB. As for the operating system, it comes standard with Android 13.