5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeTech NewsOnePlus Pad passes through Geekbench with Dimensity 9000 and Android 13

OnePlus Pad passes through Geekbench with Dimensity 9000 and Android 13

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
OnePlus Pad passes through Geekbench with Dimensity 9000 and Android 13
1677662797 oneplus pad passes through geekbench with dimensity 9000 and android.jpeg
- Advertisement -

Earlier this month, OnePlus ventured into the Android tablet segment with its new product, the OnePlus Pad. It will start pre-ordering in select markets in April.

Under the hood, it features MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000 processor. Now, it has been listed in the Geekbench 5 database with OPD2203 numbering and 8 GB of RAM memory, beating a strong competitor.

The OnePlus Pad scored 897 points in the single-core test, and 3,190 in the multi-core test. As previously mentioned, it features the Dimensity 9000 chipset with the Mali G710 GPU. The processor consists of 8 cores, including a Cortex-X2 at 3.05 GHz, 3 Cortex-A710 at 2.85 GHz and 4 Cortex-A510 at 1.8 GHz.

- Advertisement -

The tablet was listed with 8 GB of RAM, but will hit the market with up to 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 internal storage of 256 GB. As for the operating system, it comes standard with Android 13.

What do I need to sign up for HP Instant Ink? We tell you everything you need to know

Playback: MySmartPrice.

In specs, the OnePlus Pad features an 11.6-inch IPS LCD display with support for 144Hz refresh rate, 2800×2000 pixel resolution, 500nits peak brightness, and Dolby Vision certification.

For power, it packs a beefy 9,510mAh battery unit with 67W fast charging support. In cameras, there is a 13-megapixel rear sensor and an 8-megapixel front sensor. In dimensions, it has a thickness of 6.5 millimeters and weighs 552 grams.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Latest news

Kevin McCarthy Hands the January 6 Video Over to a January 6 Riot Promoter

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. (Jose Luis Magana / AP Photo) Subscribe to The Nation Subscribe...
Tech News

Score this HyperX wireless gaming headset for just $50

If you’re looking to upgrade your gaming headset, you’ve come to the right place....

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.