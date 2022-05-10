OnePlus Pad ever closer: off to the test phase, coming soon

OnePlus it seems to be moving forward in the production of its first tablet, codenamed Reeves and expected on the market in the second half of the year. The first signs of this go back to the end of March, while the trademark was registered by the EUIPO even last summer. So everything seems to be ready for the debut: the start of production would in fact follow the start of the test phase.

He is the leaker Yogesh Brar to update us on the development status of the tablet: if the tests are already in progress, we can assume that the announcement can take place shortly. The second semester starts in July, it cannot be excluded that some news in this sense may arrive during the summer.

WHAT TO EXPECT

As regards the technical specifications, the most concrete hypotheses are:

display: 12.4 “FHD + OLED (some sources refer to 10.95” LCD instead)

12.4 “FHD + OLED (some sources refer to 10.95” LCD instead) mobile platform: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 (alternative: SD870)

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 (alternative: SD870) memory : 6 / 128GB

: 6 / 128GB cameras: front: 8MP rear: 13MP + 5MP (second camera doubts)

drums: 10.090mAh with 45W charging (alternative: 8.360mAh)

10.090mAh with 45W charging (alternative: 8.360mAh) OS: Android 12L

The technical data sheet hypothesized and shown above is subject to changes: in fact, there are at least two hypotheses that are the most popular. The first is that it is a device independent (and then the specifications reported first could apply), the second is that OnePlus Pad is nothing more than a rebrand of the recent Oppo Pad (opening image). In this case, the features to rely on would be those in parentheses.