OnePlus Pad arrives in Italy! Here is the official start date for pre-orders

The very interesting first tablet from , the Pad presented in China together with the Keyboard 81 Pro at the beginning of February, will soon arrive in Italy. The company announced the pre-order start date for the medium-high end tablet: from 10 April it will be possible to say “I will buy one”, first giving a deposit and then paying the remaining balance, a practice that will entitle you to receive “a great gift you will love”promises OnePlus.

it is the first tablet of the Chinese company with a design that is characterized by the large photographic module on the back, borrowed from the latest OnePlus top of the range, by the unprecedented 7:5 ratio and by thin borders that surround the 11.61-inch display with refresh rate up to 144 Hz. From the data declared, the autonomy can reach a month in stand-by thanks to the 9,510 mAh battery which can be quickly recharged at 67 watts: 80 minutes are enough to go from 0 to 100%.

Equipped with support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, the OnePlus Pad hides MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000 processor under the just 6.54 mm thick body, flanked by 8 or 12 GB of RAM. The possibility of use the tablet with OnePlus Stylo and OnePlus Magnetic Keyboard, accessories that at the moment we do not yet know if they will arrive in Italy, perhaps surprisingly together with the tablet. No assumptions about the possible price, but in light of the level of the technical picture it shouldn’t be a particularly cheap product.

ONEPLUS PAD – TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

display : 11.61-inch 2.5D curved LCD, 60, 90, 120, or 144 Hz refresh rate, 120 or 144 Hz touch sampling, 7:5 aspect ratio, 2,800 x 2,000 pixel resolution (296 ppi), max brightness 500 nits, 1400:1 contrast ratio, 88% body screen ratio

: 11.61-inch 2.5D curved LCD, 60, 90, 120, or 144 Hz refresh rate, 120 or 144 Hz touch sampling, 7:5 aspect ratio, 2,800 x 2,000 pixel resolution (296 ppi), max brightness 500 nits, 1400:1 contrast ratio, 88% body screen ratio chip : MediaTek Dimensity 9000, 4-nanometer octa core with 3.05 GHz maximum frequency

: MediaTek Dimensity 9000, 4-nanometer octa core with 3.05 GHz maximum frequency memories : 8 or 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB UFS 3.1 Storage

: 8 or 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB UFS 3.1 Storage cameras : rear: 13 MP video up to 4K at 30 fps front: 8 MP video up to 1080p at 30 fps

: connectivity : Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3 LE, USB-C

: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3 LE, USB-C system operating : Android 13 with OxygenOS 13.1

: Android 13 with OxygenOS 13.1 Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos

drums : 9,510mAh

: 9,510mAh recharge : rapid SuperVooc at 67 watts

: rapid SuperVooc at 67 watts size And weight : 258 x 189.4 x 6.54 mm, 552 grams

And : 258 x 189.4 x 6.54 mm, 552 grams colors: Halo Green.

