OnePlus offers a preview of the OnePlus 11 Concept, which will be presented in 7 days

OnePlus has shown an advance in the form of images about the new OnePlus 11 Concept, without having specified enough information about this device, committing to offer all the details next Monday, February 27, within the framework of the celebration of the MWC 2023 in Barcelona .

What he has basically shown is the back of the device, highlighting the integration of an external LED lighting system meandering along the body with a blue-toned light, and that ends up towards the device’s camera module taking the shape of a ring, and protecting the rear assembly by a glass finish.



Incorporating cutting-edge design into a great device

According to the company, this device will have an “imaginative design with industry-first technology”, with which it tries to “showcase the engineering advances of the OnePlus 11 Concept by highlighting the ice blue piping that runs along the entire back of the phone, almost like if the OnePlus 11 Concept had its own set of blood vessels.”

The truth is that this model is quite reminiscent of Nothing Tech’s Nothing Phone One, so we will have to wait seven days to find out in detail what the company really intends to convey through this model.

We can imagine that it is the OnePlus 11, with a sober appearance, to which a series of aesthetic improvements have been added, maintaining all the power that this model is capable of offering, even at the gaming level.

The question is mainly whether it is a special edition that will reach the markets so that end consumers can enjoy it, or whether it is a conceptual model as such, which will only be seen by visitors who attend the Mobile World Congress the week that comes in Barcelona, ​​without commercialization possibilities.

making differences

Be that as it may, this opens the range for other companies to also try to break away from conventional smartphone mobile phone designs, looking for ways to make their models different. And as we can already guess, make the traditional LED notifications even more obsolete.

In the same way, the celebration of MWC 2023 could offer us surprises in this line, marking a before and after, although given this fact, the interesting thing now would be to know where Nothing Tech now intends to differentiate itself with its next mobile model.

It is already a matter of having some patience to learn about these and other innovations that will be waiting to be presented in this new edition of the world-renowned fair for mobile devices.

Image Credit: OnePlus