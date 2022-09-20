oneplus nord watch is shown on the indian official website

- Advertisement -

We return to talk about oneplus-what-a-2022-all-smartphones-on-the-way-and-theres-also-a-nord-smartwatch/">OnePlus Nord Watch, after the latest rumors of the beginning of the month had proved partially incorrect, but we will deepen on this aspect later.

This time there are no doubts as to the authenticity of the source, since the first render of Nord Watch comes directly from the company’s site, which confirm the name of the wearable and we anticipate that it will come very soon. The teaser – which you see at the opening – shows us some elements of the complete design, such as the position of the crown and the square shape of the wearable.

Although these are few elements, what is striking is that the design is practically identical to that of the Chinese smartwatch Haylou RS4 Plus, whose renders had been published at the beginning of the month (in the piece quoted at the beginning). At the time this was confusing for the Nord Watch, only to confirm that it was a Haylou product, however the exchange was not accidental, as we now find that the two watches are very similar to each other, especially in regards to the attachment of the strap and the position of the crown.

In short, it seems that the rumors of the past few weeks were actually correct, but there are still several aspects to be clarified. Below is a list of the alleged specifications of this mysterious device, which by now should not be far from the presentation.

POSSIBLE FEATURES OF ONEPLUS NORD WATCH

Two possible form factors: circular and rectangular, 6 combinations in all

Circular : first version with 240×240 display and double side button second version with 390×390 display and double side button between the two differs the attachment of the strap third version with double side button, the upper one in red and with more pronounced edges fourth version with single side button and apparently convex display

: Rectangular : first version with 240×280 display and single side button second version with 368×448 display and single side button

: heart rate monitoring, SpO2, sleep quality, sports activities

possible price (India): between 5,000 and 8,000 INR, approximately 63-100 euros