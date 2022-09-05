OnePlus Nord Watch has design confirmed in leaked rendering

Update (09/05/22) – JB

The Nord Watch does not yet have an official release date, but several leaks involving the smart watch show that the device is practically ready to hit the market. This weekend, the well-known and trusted Mukul Sharma published a render that shows the Nord Watch must also have rectangular variants. That is, these models should be more accessible. Sources working with OnePlus claim that there are up to six variants of the smartwatch, some of which are circular. In all cases, the Nord Watch must have an aluminum construction and a silicone strap. The rectangular models, on the other hand, draw attention for following the pattern enshrined by the Apple Watch.

For now, OnePlus does not comment on the information leak. In any case, all watches in the Nord line must share some important features, such as monitoring blood oxygen (SpO2), sleep quality and a series of physical activities. In addition, we should also expect continuous heart rate monitoring, NFC for approach payments and some models with integrated GPS. The expected price in the Indian market is between 5,000 and 8,000 rupees, that is, between R$323 and R$518.

Update (8/9/2022) – HA

OnePlus Nord Watch: renders show variant design; features have already been revealed

OnePlus Nord Watch: renders show variant design; features have already been revealed

After the OnePlus Watch in 2021, the Chinese brand is now preparing its second foray into the smartwatch market with the OnePlus Nord Watch, in what looks like it will be a whole line of watches with different looks. With several rumors published in recent times, with certifications and internal tests, now it was the turn of the 91Mobiles portal, with the help of the informant Mukuk Sharma, to discover a series of renderings of the devices.

OnePlus Nord Watch Renders (Images: 91Mobiles/Stufflistings)

As you can see in the image gallery above, we should have the launch of two different models, in a total of five variants — three with circular dials and two with rectangular dials. In the first case, according to the leak, these OnePlus Nord Watches will support resolutions of 240 × 240 and 390 × 390 and stand out in three versions: a more robust one, with a protective edge on the screen with dashed lines indicating hours and two side buttons; another without the dashed lines or protective edge; and another, finally, with just one button, in a design closer to the original OnePlus Watch. In the case of rectangular ones, the resolution must be 240 × 280 and 368 × 448, and the models differ by having a bracelet disconnected from the body of the watch, apparently with a larger screen. Both have only one side button for adjustments.

Finally, to complete the news, the informant also managed to leak prints of what the interface of the new devices would look like, as you can see in the image above. There is no information yet on the release schedule of these various models. They should still hit the market with heart rate monitoring, SpO2, GPS and sleep tracking. According to Sharma, all five watches will be sold around 5,000 Indian rupees (about R$320).

Update (7/28/22) – JB

OnePlus Nord Watch has leaked design and features revealed

Although it has not yet parted ways with OnePlus, the Nord lineup continues to expand with the launch of products that go far beyond smartphones. This week, the well-known and trusted Mukul Sharma shared a number of details about the upcoming OnePlus Nord Watch. According to information contained in a beta version of the company’s health application, the clock will have rectangular design with rounded corners. In addition, we can also notice a crown on the right side so that the user can interact with the Nord Watch interface.

In addition to bringing visual information from the watch, Sharma even shared a document where the main features of the Nord Watch are listed. So, now we know that it should hit the market with heart rate monitoringSpO2, GPS and sleep tracking. Finally, the device will also be able to track a range of physical exercises and will support a variety of watch faces. For now, there is still no exact date for the presentation of the Nord Watch, but that could change soon.

Update (28/06/22) – JB

OnePlus Nord Watch is certified in India and gets launch forecast

After some time without any relevant news, the OnePlus Nord Watch returned to the spotlight this Tuesday (28). That’s because the smart watch has finally received approval from the Indian BIS. According to the regulatory agency, this watch should be announced with the numbering OPBBE221 and its main connection to the smartphone will be via Bluetooth. Commenting on the matter, the well-known and trusted Mukul Sharma said that the prediction is that the Nord Watch be presented to the world in the third quarter of this year. Also, the wearable shouldn’t run Google Wear OS, as its proposal is to be a little more affordable. Thus, we should expect the presence of a proprietary operating system. As for the technical details of the device, we should have a watch with a color touchscreen, heart rate sensor, SpO2, sleep tracking, step counting, music control and other features in the category. However, the construction can be a little simpler to reach the public with low purchasing power.

Update (04/18/22) – JB

OnePlus Nord Watch appears on official website and may be released soon

In addition to wireless headphones, the Nord brand is also expected to get a smartwatch soon. The news was revealed in rumors and has now been confirmed through OnePlus’ own official website. That’s because the well-known and trusted Mukul Sharma discovered that the Nord Watch smart watch has already been listed on OnePlus India. Of course, there is still no image or technical specification of the device, but the presence of the name already indicates that it will be presented at the big event on April 28th. OnePlus Nord Watch should go official with color touchscreen, heart rate sensor, SpO2, sleep tracking, step counting, music control and other features in the category. For now, the brand has not commented on the matter, but the price of the watch should be between five and eight thousand rupees (~R$308/494).

Original text (21/03/22)

Affordable OnePlus Nord smartwatch could arrive alongside the Nord 3

With several smartphones for its 2022 schedule — with practically monthly releases — OnePlus may also be planning a new wearable, which would belong to the Nord line. According to the portal 91mobiles, with data from the informant Yogesh Brar, the brand is working on a smartwatch that should arrive alongside the OnePlus Nord 3 — scheduled for July. An input accessory is also expected, with price between 5,000 and 8,000 Indian rupees (between BRL 320 and BRL 520). The device may offer a color touch screen and other features like heart rate sensor, oxygen saturation monitor, sleep tracking, step counting, smartphone notifications, music control, among other things.



