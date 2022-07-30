OnePlus Nord Watch, design unveiled by the N Health app: everything fits together

- Advertisement -

OnePlus Nord Watch we have already heard about it on various occasions over the past few months. In April the company had missed a promotional image (then promptly removed) that referred to the smartwatch, while in June the product was mentioned in a leak that anticipated four products on the launch pad and ready to expand the OnePlus ecosystem.

Until now, however, beyond this generic information, we knew very little about the device. But now we have the opportunity to see it in advance of the presentation, thanks to an “oversight” (who knows how unintentional …) by OnePlus. In the app dedicated to N Health, in fact, as shown by the screenshots below, it is already possible to trace references to OnePlus Nord Watch and above all an icon that depicts the watch, revealing its .WHO IS BORN ROUND … DIES SQUARE

Well yes: OnePlus Nord Watch unlike OnePlus Watch (which is circular), it will be square, Apple Watch style. A move that we could have expected to differentiate this budget version in a clear way already from the design.

On the right side there is a physical button, and according to the leaker Mukul Sharma (who shared the screenshots) the device will be equipped with sensors for monitoring the heart rate but also the blood oxygenation level (SpO2), it will also offer the night measurements related to sleep quality and obviously there will be numerous options to accompany various sports activities.

Who is born round does not die square, says the ancient adage, but we hope that the opposite is true for OnePlus Nord Watch, and that it will be able to reverse the fate of its noblest predecessor. OnePlus Watch, the original one launched last year, turned out to be a notable failure, complete with canceled pre-orders and withdrawal of the product from Amazon. We hope that this new cheaper smartwatch is also a more focused product, and therefore with perhaps less ambitious features but a ready and solid software right away and maybe a really attractive price.