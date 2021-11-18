OnePlus Nord N20 5G leaked, a mid-range with a daring design and affordable price

Almost half a year since the departure of the Nord N200, it finally seems that the Chinese company is ready to present the largest model of this family, the OnePlus Nord N20 5G, with the recent leak of some renders presented by @OnLeaks on 91mobiles, which show us an innovative but familiar phone, which will undoubtedly stand out within the brand.

And it is that undoubtedly on this occasion OnePlus seems to have tried to get out of its usual wake, with a clear aesthetic differentiation compared to the Nord N200, at a point closer to the Nord 2 5G. So, the first thing that strikes us without a doubt are its flat beveled edges, one of the current distinguishing marks of the iPhone, as well as a very flat back and front, with the only softening of its corners.

Some edges in which the presence of a USB-C connector for charging and the presence of a 3.5 mm jack headphone jack, one of the great absent in most premium phones.

Similarly, we can’t help but highlight your settings two cameras with oversized lenses, one over the other, this time integrating them with the cover itself by eliminating any type of island to collect them, and creating an unusual shape by placing its third lens and flash on both sides of this set.

Finally, the front of the OnePlus Nord N20 5G is kept in a format practically identical to that of the rest of its family, with a small hole drilled in the upper left corner of the screen to house your camera, keeping the bezels quite small.

No doubt this phone would have fit perfectly as a high-end smartphone, although its presence within the Nord N family keeps it as one of the company’s cheapest mid-range phones. And it is that going inside, this filtration has also left us a complete look at its specifications, with a powerful 6.43-inch AMOLED screen, a 48MP main sensor accompanied by two 2MP cameras, and a Snapdragon 690 5G processor.

Although unfortunately at the moment its price or departure date has not been released, given the prices seen in the previous generation, one would expect a figure below the model already presented, aiming below 250 euros.