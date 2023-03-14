5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Asus
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
HomeMobileAndroidOnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite, possible presentation in less than a month

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite, possible presentation in less than a month

Android

Published on

By Abraham
oneplus nord ce 3 lite, possible presentation in less than
oneplus nord ce 3 lite, possible presentation in less than
- Advertisement -

It could be official soon the date of launch of

. An indiscretion from insider Max Jambor sets the X date for the Chinese mid-range smartphone to the first week of April, precisely at April 4th. So OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite would arrive about a month earlier than its predecessor, also launched in Italy in May last year.

It remains to be understood whether the early launch compared to 2022 will somehow affect its availability in Europe from day one. Meanwhile, Jambor’s tweet leaves no doubts about the day when Nord CE 3 Lite should come out, the uncertainties are linked solely to the fact that the date will be certain when OnePlus will officially communicate itwhich at this point should happen within a couple of days.

- Advertisement -

Possible that OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite may cost as much as its predecessor, scenario supported by the fact that according to the rumors of a few weeks ago the smartphone should keep the chip of the current generation, a not (more) exciting Qualcomm Snapdragon 695. Time passes, the cost of the chip goes down (among many others that follow the opposite trend due to inflation) and Nord CE 3 Lite, if this were the case, could reach 309 euros starting point of Nord CE 2 Lite.

In the opening image, Nord CE 2 Lite.

Navigation with 1 meter accuracy: Qualcomm’s revolution on Android

ONEPLUS NORD CE 3 LITE – POSSIBLE SPECIFICATIONS

  • display: 6.7-inch LCD, Full HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate
  • chip: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G
  • memories:
  • connectivity: 5G
  • fingerprint sensor: lateral
  • cameras:
    • Front: 16MP
    • rear:
      • 108MP main
      • 2MP macro
      • 2MP bokeh
  • drums: 5000mAh
  • recharge: 67 watts.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Android

Galaxy Z Fold and Flip 5: here are the memory cuts, consistent with the S23

Samsung's top-of-the-range line will remain consistent in terms of storage space. Colleagues of sammobile.com...
Android

ASUS updates the Rog Phone 6 and 6 Pro gaming phones: Android 13 arrives

  As announced last November, ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro, ASUS gaming...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.