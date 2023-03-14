OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite, possible presentation in less than a month

- Advertisement -

It could be official soon the date of launch of

. An indiscretion from insider Max Jambor sets the X date for the Chinese mid-range smartphone to the first week of April, precisely at April 4th. So OnePlus would arrive about a month earlier than its predecessor, also launched in Italy in May last year.

It remains to be understood whether the early launch compared to 2022 will somehow affect its availability in Europe from day one. Meanwhile, Jambor’s tweet leaves no doubts about the day when Nord CE 3 Lite should come out, the uncertainties are linked solely to the fact that the date will be certain when OnePlus will officially communicate itwhich at this point should happen within a couple of days.

Possible that OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite may cost as much as its predecessor, scenario supported by the fact that according to the rumors of a few weeks ago the smartphone should keep the chip of the current generation, a not (more) exciting Qualcomm Snapdragon 695. Time passes, the cost of the chip goes down (among many others that follow the opposite trend due to inflation) and Nord CE 3 Lite, if this were the case, could reach 309 euros starting point of Nord CE 2 Lite.

In the opening image, Nord CE 2 Lite.

ONEPLUS NORD CE 3 LITE – POSSIBLE SPECIFICATIONS

display: 6.7-inch LCD, Full HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate

6.7-inch LCD, Full HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate chip: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G

Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G memories: 8/12GB of RAM / of storage

connectivity: 5G

5G fingerprint sensor: lateral

lateral cameras: Front: 16MP rear: 108MP main 2MP macro 2MP bokeh

drums:

recharge: 67 watts.