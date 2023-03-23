OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite, official launch date and many promotions from tomorrow

- Advertisement -

Now it’s official, Nord CE 3 Lite 5G will arrive soon, exactly the day that was previously assumed by the insider Max Jambor: the date to be circled in red on the calendar is Tuesday 4th April. More or less in two weeks therefore the new mid-range OnePlus will be official, but the wait is marked by some initiatives from OnePlus.

From tomorrow in fact, for the entire pre-launch period, therefore until April 3rdat this address it will be possible reserve a OnePlus to have the chance to win one and at the same time you will have the opportunity to participate in theunpacking a pair of OnePlus Nord Buds 2 earphones.

It’s not all. OnePlus until the actual availability of OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite set for April 20, pre-ordering one you will get a free pair of OnePlus Nord Buds (in the press release they seem to be the first generation ones, but it is possible that a “2” has escaped…) and you will have the possibility to win a OnePlus Pad.

It is also linked to the first tablet of the company another initiative. By going to the Pad section of the official site and clicking on the Notify me button, entering your e-mail address, you have the option of win onethus obtaining a gift of still unknown value, but which judging by the high-level technical framework should not be particularly cheap.

In short, between now and April there are several OnePlus initiatives underway, with many prizes up for grabs. Why not try your luck?

ONEPLUS NORD CE 3 LITE – AS IT COULD BE

display: 6.7-inch LCD, Full HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate

6.7-inch LCD, Full HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate chip: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G

Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G memories: 8 or 12GB of RAM 128 or 256GB of storage

connectivity: 5G

5G fingerprint sensor: lateral

lateral cameras: Front: 16MP rear: 108MP main 2MP macro 2MP bokeh

drums: 5,000mAh

5,000mAh recharge: 67 watts. In the opening image, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite.