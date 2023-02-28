OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite is listed on Indian website and may launch soon

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 is due to launch in India in March, but the manufacturer apparently ended up mixing things up and listed the Nord CE 3 Lite ahead of time. The news was revealed by leaker Mukul Sharma.

According to the screenshots made available, OnePlus is updating its website to include all the handsets it is due to introduce in March in India. However, the company’s development team ended up leaking that we will also have a Lite variant with a 5G connection of the Nord CE 3.

As you can see below, unfortunately there is no data sheet available for the Nord CE 3 Lite, as only its commercial name has been revealed.