OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite is listed on Indian website and may launch soon

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 is due to launch in India in March, but the manufacturer apparently ended up mixing things up and listed the Nord CE 3 Lite ahead of time. The news was revealed by leaker Mukul Sharma.
According to the screenshots made available, OnePlus is updating its website to include all the handsets it is due to introduce in March in India. However, the company’s development team ended up leaking that we will also have a Lite variant with a 5G connection of the Nord CE 3.
As you can see below, unfortunately there is no data sheet available for the Nord CE 3 Lite, as only its commercial name has been revealed.
Taking into account that the Nord CE 2 Lite was released as a renamed version of the realme V25, everything indicates that the Nord CE 3 Lite could be an OPPO smartphone or realme with a new name.
Now, when it comes to the Nord CE 3, this smartphone will feature an IPS LCD screen that has FHD + resolution and 120 Hz rate, Snapdragon 695 processor with up to 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.
The set of cameras will consist of a 108 MP main lens and two 2 MP sensors for depth and macro effect. For selfies, the user will be able to find 16 MP inside a hole in the display.
Complete the set, the 5,000 mAh battery, 67W fast charging and native Android 13. Pricing is the only detail of the Nord CE 3 that remains under wraps.
What do you think of the leak? Did you like the Nord CE 3 data sheet? Tell us your opinion here in the comments field.