OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite has prices and sales date leaked for its two variants

Close to being made official, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite had more details leaked about its launch. This time, the information shows its suggested prices for the Indian market. In addition, they also indicated that sales of the new smartphone will start from April 11th – one week after its announcement. According to the leaker Abhishek Yadav, the cell phone will arrive in the Asian country in two versions, both with 8 GB of RAM. The one with 128GB of storage will retail for ₹19,999 (~R$1,230), while the one with 256GB of internal space will cost ₹21,999 (~R$1,355).

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite is expected to come with a 6.72-inch OLED screen, with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. In addition, it should be powered by a Snapdragon 695 platform and a 5,000 mAh battery, with 67W SuperVOOC fast charging. The rear camera array will contain three lenses and will be placed on circular modules, led by a 108 MP main sensor. The other two could be a 2 MP macro and a 2 MP depth. Already at the front, the trend is to appear a camera for selfies of 16 MP. To complete, Android 13 will be the operating system.