OnePlus Nord CE 3 coming in July, there will also be a Lite version

On the net we go back to talking about OnePlus Nord CE 3 mid-range smartphone heir to Nord CE 2, presented by the Chinese company in February last year and equipped with a Dimensity 900 processor and triple rear camera.

The information provided by On Leaks they allow us to have a sufficiently clear overview of the device that OnePlus could launch on the market next July. The smartphone has a display 6.72 inch AMOLED with FHD+ resolution and refresh rate a 120Hzunder the body there is the Snapdragon 782G, a processor that Qualcomm announced in November 2022.

There are three cameras on the back, just like its predecessor: the main 50MP Sony IMX890 (up from 64MP on the Nord CE 2) is joined by the 8MP ultra wide angle and the 2MP macro. The 5,000mAh battery has a charging speed of 80W and represents a step forward compared to the previous model, equipped with a 4,500mAh battery with 65W charging.

ONEPLUS NORD CE 3 – ALLEGED TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

display: AMOLED 6.72″ FHD+, 120Hz refresh rate

AMOLED 6.72″ FHD+, 120Hz refresh rate processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G

memory: 8/12GB of RAM / internal

fingerprint sensor: integrated under the display

integrated under the display cameras: front: rear: Main 50MP, Sony IMX890 8MP ultra wide angle 2MP macros

drums: 5,000mAh with 80W fast charge

ALSO ONEPLUS NORD CE 3 LITE

And what appeared to be the OnePlus Nord CE 3 according to OnLeaks will instead be called North EC 3 Lite. He has already been talked about since last November, but the novelty of the last hour would concern precisely the denomination. In summary, there are:

OnePlus Nord CE 3: it is the smartphone we are talking about in the first part of this article.

it is the smartphone we are talking about in the first part of this article. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite: is what until now was believed to be OnePlus Nord CE 3.

Here are its expected features:

display: 6.7″ FHD+ LCD, 120Hz refresh rate

6.7″ FHD+ LCD, 120Hz refresh rate mobile platform: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G

Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G memory: 8/12GB of RAM 128 GB / 256GB internal

connectivity: 5G

5G fingerprint sensor: lateral

lateral cameras: front: 16MP rear: 2MP macros 2MP bokeh

drums: 5,000mAh with 67W charging

According to the latest rumors, this should be Nord CE3 Lite, and not Nord CE 3.