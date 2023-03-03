5G News
OnePlus Nord CE 3 coming in July, there will also be a Lite version

OnePlus Nord CE 3 coming in July, there will also be a Lite version

Android

Published on

By Abraham
On the net we go back to talking about OnePlus Nord CE 3 mid-range smartphone heir to Nord CE 2, presented by the Chinese company in February last year and equipped with a Dimensity 900 processor and triple rear camera.

The information provided by On Leaks they allow us to have a sufficiently clear overview of the device that OnePlus could launch on the market next July. The smartphone has a display 6.72 inch AMOLED with FHD+ resolution and refresh rate a 120Hzunder the body there is the Snapdragon 782G, a processor that Qualcomm announced in November 2022.

There are three cameras on the back, just like its predecessor: the main 50MP Sony IMX890 (up from 64MP on the Nord CE 2) is joined by the 8MP ultra wide angle and the 2MP macro. The 5,000mAh battery has a charging speed of 80W and represents a step forward compared to the previous model, equipped with a 4,500mAh battery with 65W charging.

ONEPLUS NORD CE 3 – ALLEGED TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • display: AMOLED 6.72″ FHD+, 120Hz refresh rate
  • processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G
  • memory:
  • fingerprint sensor: integrated under the display
  • cameras:
    • front: 16MP
    • rear:
      • Main 50MP, Sony IMX890
      • 8MP ultra wide angle
      • 2MP macros
  • drums: 5,000mAh with 80W fast charge

ALSO ONEPLUS NORD CE 3 LITE

And what appeared to be the OnePlus Nord CE 3 according to OnLeaks will instead be called North EC 3 Lite. He has already been talked about since last November, but the novelty of the last hour would concern precisely the denomination. In summary, there are:

5 of the best alternatives to Apple Watch
  • OnePlus Nord CE 3: it is the smartphone we are talking about in the first part of this article.
  • OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite: is what until now was believed to be OnePlus Nord CE 3.

Here are its expected features:

  • display: 6.7″ FHD+ LCD, 120Hz refresh rate
  • mobile platform: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G
  • memory:
    • 8/12GB of RAM
    • 128 GB / 256GB internal
  • connectivity: 5G
  • fingerprint sensor: lateral
  • cameras:
    • front: 16MP
    • rear:
  • drums: 5,000mAh with 67W charging

android 13 for oneplus nord ce 2 lite 5g: rollout

According to the latest rumors, this should be Nord CE3 Lite, and not Nord CE 3.

