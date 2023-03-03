OnePlus Nord CE 3 coming in July, there will also be a Lite version

On the net we go back to talking about OnePlus Nord CE 3 mid-range smartphone heir to Nord CE 2, presented by the Chinese company in February last year and equipped with a Dimensity 900 processor and triple rear camera.
The information provided by On Leaks they allow us to have a sufficiently clear overview of the device that OnePlus could launch on the market next July. The smartphone has a display 6.72 inch AMOLED with FHD+ resolution and refresh rate a 120Hzunder the body there is the Snapdragon 782G, a processor that Qualcomm announced in November 2022.
There are three cameras on the back, just like its predecessor: the main 50MP Sony IMX890 (up from 64MP on the Nord CE 2) is joined by the 8MP ultra wide angle and the 2MP macro. The 5,000mAh battery has a charging speed of 80W and represents a step forward compared to the previous model, equipped with a 4,500mAh battery with 65W charging.
ONEPLUS NORD CE 3 – ALLEGED TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS
- display: AMOLED 6.72″ FHD+, 120Hz refresh rate
- processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G
- memory:
- fingerprint sensor: integrated under the display
- cameras:
- front: 16MP
- rear:
- Main 50MP, Sony IMX890
- 8MP ultra wide angle
- 2MP macros
- drums: 5,000mAh with 80W fast charge
ALSO ONEPLUS NORD CE 3 LITE
And what appeared to be the OnePlus Nord CE 3 according to OnLeaks will instead be called North EC 3 Lite. He has already been talked about since last November, but the novelty of the last hour would concern precisely the denomination. In summary, there are:
- OnePlus Nord CE 3: it is the smartphone we are talking about in the first part of this article.
- OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite: is what until now was believed to be OnePlus Nord CE 3.
Here are its expected features:
- display: 6.7″ FHD+ LCD, 120Hz refresh rate
- mobile platform: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G
- memory:
- 8/12GB of RAM
- 128 GB / 256GB internal
- connectivity: 5G
- fingerprint sensor: lateral
- cameras:
- front: 16MP
- rear:
- 108MP main
- 2MP macros
- 2MP bokeh
- drums: 5,000mAh with 67W charging
According to the latest rumors, this should be Nord CE3 Lite, and not Nord CE 3.