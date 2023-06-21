OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G has leaked specifications with Snapdragon 782G

- Advertisement -

OnePlus is preparing to launch another cell phone in the Nord line. The premium device is expected to be announced soon as the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G. This is the first time that the device has appeared in a leak. According to the informant Mukul Sharma, the new device from OnePlus should bring the same camera as the flagship OnePlus 11, in addition to having attractive specifications and a competitive price.

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G will hit the Indian market as an intermediary and will cost around ₹25,000 (~R$1,450). Under the hood, it will come powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 782G platform, which offers incremental improvements over the Snapdragon 778G. - Advertisement - It should ship with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and support for up to 16GB of virtual RAM. For gamers, the phone will feature HyperTouch and HyperBoost. For power, the leak claims a 5,000mAh battery unit with 80W fast charging support.

[Exclusive] Here are the OnePlus Nord CE 3 (Ziti) specs for India:

Snapdragon 782G

Up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM (RAM-Vita feature, virtual RAM up to 16GB)

HyperTouch and HyperBoost Engine

5,000mAh battery

80W SUPERVOOC

50MP IMX890 OIS + 8MP 112-degree UW + 2MP 4cm macro

50MP IMX890 OIS + 8MP 112-degree UW + 2MP 4cm macro

On the screen, the device should have a 6.7-inch flat AMOLED display, support for a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a maximum brightness of 950 nits. Other features should include infrared, X-axis linear engine and NFC support. Unfortunately, it won’t feature the traditional slider alert switch found on other OnePlus phones.