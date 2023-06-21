HomeTech NewsOnePlus Nord CE 3 5G has leaked specifications with Snapdragon 782G

OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G has leaked specifications with Snapdragon 782G

Tech News
OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G has leaked specifications with Snapdragon 782G
1687336863 oneplus nord ce 3 5g has leaked specifications with snapdragon.jpeg
- Advertisement -

OnePlus is preparing to launch another cell phone in the Nord line. The premium device is expected to be announced soon as the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G. This is the first time that the device has appeared in a leak.

According to the informant Mukul Sharma, the new device from OnePlus should bring the same camera as the flagship OnePlus 11, in addition to having attractive specifications and a competitive price.

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G will hit the Indian market as an intermediary and will cost around ₹25,000 (~R$1,450). Under the hood, it will come powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 782G platform, which offers incremental improvements over the Snapdragon 778G.

- Advertisement -

It should ship with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and support for up to 16GB of virtual RAM. For gamers, the phone will feature HyperTouch and HyperBoost. For power, the leak claims a 5,000mAh battery unit with 80W fast charging support.

On the screen, the device should have a 6.7-inch flat AMOLED display, support for a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a maximum brightness of 950 nits. Other features should include infrared, X-axis linear engine and NFC support. Unfortunately, it won’t feature the traditional slider alert switch found on other OnePlus phones.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G. Playback: OnePlus.

In the article, Sharma claims that the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G will have a triple camera module with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 main sensor with support for optical image stabilization. Despite being the same sensor as the OnePlus 11, the performance of the photographic set will not be the same.

Other sensors include an 8-megapixel ultra-wide with a 112-degree field of view and another 2-megapixel macro. The rear camera should support 4K and 30 FPS video recording.

- Advertisement -

In the operating system, the cell phone will hit the market with the OxygenOS 13.1 interface and will receive two major Android updates, in addition to three years of security updates.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

AZ infrastructure bill signed by Gov. Hobbs while another fails to pass in House

Gov. Katie Hobbs signed one bill to support public infrastructure improvements in Arizona through...
Mobile

The design of the OnePlus Fold exposed, its camera will be the most striking

As the possible release date of the OnePlus Fold, which will be at...

More like this

X