OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G: the new cheap OnePlus increases battery and hertz to claim its place in the mid-range

OnePlus’s Nord series continues to multiply. The company has just announced in India the OnePlus 10R (same as OnePlus Ace) and a new budget model for a series that did not exist until now: the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G. A very long name, yes.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is in a way a OnePlus Nord N20 5G from an alternate reality, where the screen is LCD at 120 Hz and the battery is 5,000 mAh. The terminal also adopts a more curved design, similar to that of the OnePlus Nord CE 2.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G data sheet

FullHD+

120Hz Dimensions and weight 164.3 x 75.6 x 8.5mm.

195g Processor Snapdragon 695 RAM 6 / 8GB Storage 128GB Frontal camera 16MP f/2.0 Rear camera 64MP f/1.7

2MP f/2.4 macro

2 MP f/2.4 bokeh Battery 5,000mAh

33W fast charge Operating system Oxygen OS 12

android 12 connectivity 5G

wifi ac

Bluetooth 5.2

jack

USB-C Others Fingerprint reader on one side Price 248 euros to change

A new cheap OnePlus

Those looking for a cheap OnePlus mobile are in luck because lately they are multiplying like mushrooms, although not all are available in all regions. The latest to arrive is the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite, a version below the Nord CE 2, which in turn is a version below the OnePlus Nord 2, but in theory above the OnePlus Nord N20. It’s a mess, I know.

In fact, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite has a pretty similar spec sheet to the latest OnePlus Nord N20 5G, even though its design is different. The selected processor is Snapdragon 695 from Qualcomm, with versions with 6 or 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage that can be expanded via a MicroSD card.

The main difference with respect to the Nord N20 is that this time the screen is LCD and with 120 Hz refresh. Compared to the normal Nord CE 2, it has an LCD panel instead of AMOLED, but in return the refresh rate goes up to 120 Hz instead of 90 Hz. The screen has a diagonal of 6.59 inches and incorporates the 16-inch front camera. megapixel punched in one corner.

For photography, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite adopts the rectangular camera module to incorporate its three lenses. The main camera is 64 megapixels and they are accompanied by a macro sensor and a bokeh sensor for portrait mode, both 2 megapixels.

It is a Lite model, but it has more battery than the standard model. 5,000mAh capacity and support for 33W fast charging, with minijack, the fingerprint reader on one side and OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12 preinstalled.

Versions and prices of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G has been announced and released for now in India and we do not know if it will be sold in other regions. It is available in the colors blue and black and two variants:

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G 6GB + 128GB: 19,999 rupees (248.40 euros to change).

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G 8GB + 128GB: 21,999 rupees (273.24 euros to change).

